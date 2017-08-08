Watch: Season Three, Episode Three of MX Nation

Film: Red Bull

Former pro cyclist-turned-trainer Aldon Baker has been arguably the most influential figure in MX over the last decade, building a reputation for turning racers into champions. Current points leader Marvin Musquin is among those in his program.

The motocross series “MX Nation” is once again lifting the curtain to peek behind the scenes of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Behind the speed, the trophies, and the fame lies hard work, sacrifice, and struggle. Follow the racers as they challenge each other and themselves for racing glory. What happens on race day is only a fraction of the battle. This is MX Nation.