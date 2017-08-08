Online Poll

Have a baby on the way? Ready for him or her to take on the world and dominate Loretta's in five years? First order of business is to pick the right motocross name—there are several that ring out over and over in the results and lore of this sport. Get the right name and there's a chance your kid will be born fast—but you have to choose wisely.

New school or old school? Can doubling up on a popular name help? Pick one from this list. Then wait to hear it called out on the podium in 2022.

What name would you give your moto kid?