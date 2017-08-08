NBC Sports Gold Reduced to $24.99 for Final Three Rounds

STAMFORD, Conn. – NBC Sports Gold -- NBC Sports Digital’s direct-to-consumer live streaming product -- is making its “Pro Motocross Pass” available for a reduced price of $24.99 in time for the final three races of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship season. The direct-to-consumer pass, powered by Playmaker Media, offers fans commercial-free coverage, live and on-demand, online, on mobile, tablets and connected TV devices.

The remainder of NBC Sports Gold’s “Pro Motocross Pass,” which began with the Hangtown Motocross Classic on May 20, includes Qualifiers, Moto 1s and Moto 2s. In addition to the 2017 season, fans can access full event replays of the 2016 and 2015 seasons. The “Pro Motocross Pass” can be purchased now at the reduced price of $24.99 in the U.S. and 13 international territories by visiting NBCSportsGold.com.

In the U.S., NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and online at ProMotocross.com/live and NBCSportsGold.com. Fans in the following 13 international territories can also purchase the “Pro Motocross Pass”:

Austria

Canada

Denmark

Germany*

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Sweden

Switzerland

Spain*

United Kingdom

*Pricing in euros

International coverage is available on Apple iOS and Android devices, and online at ProMotocross.com/live and NBCSportsGold.com. NBC Sports Gold is powered by Playmaker Media, NBC Sports Digital’s technology service which provides end-to-end support for companies in need of best-in-class live streaming and VOD solutions.

REMAINING NBC SPORTS GOLD “PRO MOTOCROSS PASS” RACES: