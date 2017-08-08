French Motocross of Nations Team Announced

The French Motorcycle Federation has selected their team for the 2017 Motocross of Nations. In an announcement made today, France has named Gautier Paulin, Romain Febvre, and Dylan Ferrandis to the team. Benoit Paturel will serve as a replacement rider.

Marvin Musquin, who was last a member of Team France in 2015, announced over the weekend that he was opting out of this year’s event to take care of his knee following the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Musquin suffered a torn meniscus earlier this season.

Despite the absence of Musquin, the three-time defending Chamberlain Trophy champions are one of the favorites entering Matterley Basin on October 1. Paulin, who has represented the team every year since 2009, will captain the team in MXGP.

Febvre, the 2015 world champion and a member of the last two winning French teams, will ride the Open Class. Ferrandis returns to the team for the first time since 2014, when he was part of the winning French team.

Paturel represented the team in MX2 last year.