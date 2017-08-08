Cooper Webb to Return at Unadilla

Factory Yamaha’s Cooper Webb has confirmed via his social media account that he will return from a one-race absence this weekend at Unadilla for round 10 of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. Webb missed round nine of the championship due to a meniscus injury sustained at round eight of the championship at Millville.

After the Washougal National, our own Eric Johnson spoke to Webb about his injury.

“It’s good. They’ve been doing a lot of therapy on it, at least as much as they can, here in North Carolina,” Webb said. “They’re just trying to get it stronger and everything back to normal and stuff. Luckily, it wasn’t anything too bad. It was just a partial tear in my meniscus. We kind of made a decision as a group, with Yamaha and my trainer and everybody and they were like, “Hey, maybe we should skip-out Washougal and try not to make it any worse. We have a break next weekend, so let’s give it a couple weeks to heal up the best it can and try not to reinjure it.” Hopefully, if everything is going smooth, we’ll try to be back at Unadilla and race the last few Nationals and the GP in Florida.”

In his first season in 450MX, Webb has one moto podium and is currently 10th in points.