Wake-Up Call

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National
Loretta Lynn's Ranch - Hurricane Mills, Tennessee
Champions
|Class
|Rider
|WMX
|Kylie Fasnacht
|Open Pro Sport
|Justin Cooper
|125 C
|Jeffrey Chambers
|250 A
|Justin Cooper
|250 B
|Garrett Marchbanks
|250 B Limited
|Derek Drake
|250 C
|Stockton Stinebaugh
|250 C Limited
|Stockton Stinebaugh
|250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited
|Rene Rodriguez
|450 B
|Brock Papi
|450 B Limited
|Ezra Hastings
|450 C
|Wesley Allen
|College (18-24)
|Tanner Basso
|Junior (25+)
|Mike Brown
|Vet (30+)
|Taylor Painter
|Senior (40+)
|Mike Brown
|Senior (45+)
|Jay Wagner
|Masters (50+)
|John Grewe
|51cc (4-6) Special LTD
|Roxyn Rinehart
|51cc (4-6) Shaft Dr LTD
|Landon Palmer
|51cc (4-) Limited
|Wyatt Thurman
|51cc (7-8) Limited
|Drew Adams
|65cc (7-9) Limited
|Kade Johnson
|65cc (10-11) Limited
|Casey Cochran
|65cc (7-11)
|Haiden Deegan
|85cc (9-11) Limited
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|85cc (9-12)
|Jett Reynolds
|Mini Sr. (12-13)
|Matthew LeBlanc
|Mini Sr. (12-14)
|Kaeden Amerine
|Supermini 1 (12-15)
|Ty Masterpool
|Supermini 2 (13-16)
|Ty Masterpool
|125cc (12-16) B/C
|Carter Biese
|Schoolboy 1 (12-16) B/C
|Mason Gonzales
|Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Girls (11-6)
|Tayler Allred
|Women (12+) Amateur
|Hannah Hodges
FIM WORLD MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 14 – MXGP of Belgium – Lommel
MX1
|POSITION
|RIDER
|RACE 1 POINTS
|RACE 2 POINTS
|BIKE
|1st
|Jeffrey Herlings
|25
|25
|KTM
|2nd
|Antonio Cairoli
|22
|22
|KTM
|3rd
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|20
|18
|KTM
|4th
|Clement Desalle
|15
|16
|Kawasaki
|5th
|Gautier Paulin
|14
|15
|Husqvarna
|6th
|Max Nagl
|16
|12
|Husqvarna
|7th
|Max Anstie
|7
|20
|Husqvarna
|8th
|Romain Febvre
|13
|14
|Yamaha
|9th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|18
|8
|Yamaha
|10th
|Arnaud Tonus
|11
|13
|Yamaha
|11th
|Tim Gajser
|12
|11
|Honda
|12th
|Kevin Strijbos
|8
|10
|Suzuki
|13th
|Harri Kullas
|5
|9
|Husqvarna
|14th
|Tanel Leok
|6
|6
|Husqvarna
|15th
|Alessandro Lupino
|4
|7
|Honda
|16th
|Arminas Jasikonis
|10
|0
|Suzuki
|17th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|9
|0
|Honda
|18th
|Rui Goncalves
|3
|4
|Husqvarna
|19th
|Ken de Dycker
|0
|5
|Honda
|20th
|Filip Bengtsson
|1
|3
|KTM
MX2
|POSITION
|RIDER
|RACE 1 POINTS
|RACE 2 POINTS
|BIKE
|1st
|Jorge Prado
|22
|25
|KTM
|2nd
|Pauls Jonass
|25
|16
|KTM
|3rd
|Julien Lieber
|16
|22
|KTM
|4th
|Jeremy Seewer
|20
|18
|Suzuki
|5th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|14
|20
|Husqvarna
|6th
|Benoit Paturel
|18
|13
|Yamaha
|7th
|Conrad Mewse
|13
|14
|Husqvarna
|8th
|Ben Watson
|15
|10
|KTM
|9th
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|7
|15
|KTM
|10th
|Brian Bogers
|9
|12
|KTM
|11th
|Hunter Lawrence
|10
|11
|Suzuki
|12th
|Brent Van doninck
|11
|9
|Yamaha
|13th
|Alvin Östlund
|8
|8
|Yamaha
|14th
|Thomas Covington
|12
|0
|Husqvarna
|15th
|Henry Jacobi
|5
|6
|Husqvarna
|16th
|Michele Cervellin
|3
|7
|Honda
|17th
|Darian Sanayei
|6
|4
|Kawasaki
|18th
|Iker Larranaga Olano
|2
|5
|Husqvarna
|19th
|Brian Hsu
|4
|1
|Husqvarna
|20th
|Ken Bengtson
|0
|3
|Yamaha
MXGP Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Antonio Cairoli
|567
|2nd
|Jeffrey Herlings
|468
|3rd
|Clement Desalle
|462
|4th
|Gautier Paulin
|446
|5th
|Tim Gajser
|376
|6th
|Romain Febvre
|365
|7th
|Max Nagl
|336
|8th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|320
|9th
|Arnaud Tonus
|303
|10th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|302
MX2 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Pauls Jonass
|589
|2nd
|Jeremy Seewer
|539
|3rd
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|437
|4th
|Benoit Paturel
|429
|5th
|Julien Lieber
|412
|6th
|Thomas Covington
|351
|7th
|Jorge Prado
|315
|8th
|Brian Bogers
|294
|9th
|Hunter Lawrence
|246
|10th
|Brent Van doninck
|246
CANADIAN MOTOCROSS NATIONALS
Round 9 - Deschambault - Quebec
MX1
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|MOTO 1
|MOTO 2
|BIKE
|1st
|Colton Facciotti
|1st
|1st
|Honda
|2nd
|Christophe Pourcel
|2nd
|2nd
|Husqvarna
|3rd
|Matt Goerke
|3rd
|3rd
|Yamaha
|4th
|Kyle Chisholm
|5th
|4th
|Honda
|5th
|Mike Alessi
|6th
|5th
|Kawasaki
|6th
|Tim Tremblay
|7th
|6th
|Yamaha
|7th
|Keylan Meston
|8th
|8th
|Yamaha
|8th
|Cade Clason
|12th
|7th
|KTM
|9th
|Ryan Dowd
|10th
|9th
|KTM
|10th
|Jesse Wentland
|9th
|12th
|Suzuki
MX2
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|MOTO 1
|MOTO 2
|BIKE
|1st
|Ryan Surratt
|1st
|1st
|Kawasaki
|2nd
|Tanner Ward
|2nd
|2nd
|KTM
|3rd
|Jason Benny
|6th
|4th
|Kawasaki
|4th
|Jeremy Pronovost
|5th
|6th
|Yamaha
|5th
|Hayden Halstead
|7th
|7th
|Yamaha
|6th
|Casey Keast
|8th
|9th
|Yamaha
|7th
|Davey Fraser
|16th
|5th
|Husqvarna
|8th
|Jesse Pettis
|30th
|3rd
|Yamaha
|9th
|Dylan Wright
|14th
|8th
|Honda
|10th
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|3rd
|DNF
|Yamaha
MX1 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Matt Goerke
|475
|2nd
|Christophe Pourcel
|460
|3rd
|Colton Facciotti
|426
|4th
|Mike Alessi
|407
|5th
|Tyler Medaglia
|378
|6th
|Kyle Chisholm
|342
|7th
|Dillan Epstein
|328
|8th
|Tim Tremblay
|302
|9th
|Cade Clason
|281
|10th
|Keylan Meston
|244
MX2 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|413
|2nd
|Ryan Surratt
|402
|3rd
|Rylan Wright
|371
|4th
|Jacoby Hayes
|309
|5th
|Josh Osby
|307
|6th
|Cole Thompson
|298
|7th
|Jesse Pettis
|284
|8th
|Casey Keast
|284
|9th
|Davey Fraser
|281
|10th
|Hayden Halstead
|276
OTHER 2017 CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS
AMSOIL GNCC, PRESENTED BY MAXXIS
XC1
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|211
|2nd
|Thad DuVall
|192
|3rd
|Steward Baylor
|159
|4th
|Ricky Russell
|144
|5th
|Grant Baylor
|124
|6th
|Trevor Bollinger
|109
|7th
|Jordan Ashburn
|99
|8th
|Russell Bobbitt
|96
|9th
|Ryan Sipes
|95
|10th
|Christopher Bach
|88
XC2
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Joshua Toth
|243
|2nd
|Craig Delong
|186
|3rd
|Layne Michael
|186
|4th
|Micael Witkowski
|159
|5th
|Jesse Groemm
|140
|6th
|Austin Lee
|126
|7th
|Benjamin Kelley
|118
|8th
|Zack Hayes
|109
|9th
|Samuel Evans
|85
|10th
|Zach Nolan
|79
XC3
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jason Thomas
|232
|2nd
|Mark Heresco Jr.
|180
|3rd
|Hunter Neuwirth
|180
|4th
|Jack Edmondson
|145
|5th
|Joshua Adkins
|115
|6th
|Jaryn Williams
|114
|7th
|Devan Welch
|97
|8th
|Paul Whibley
|67
|9th
|Dustin Gibson
|61
|10th
|Nate Smith
|47
WXC
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Becca Sheets
|170
|2nd
|Tayla Jones
|160
|3rd
|Mackenzie Tricker
|144
|4th
|Rachel Gutish
|100
|5th
|Brooke Cosner
|86
|6th
|Kendall LaFollette
|80
|7th
|Shelby Rolen
|74
|8th
|Taylor Johnston
|32
|9th
|Natasha LaChapelle
|31
|10th
|Rachael Archer
|26
AUSTRALIAN MX NATIONALS
MX1
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|562
|2nd
|Kirk Gibbs
|487
|3rd
|Kade Mosig
|436
|4th
|Todd Waters
|421
|5th
|Luke Styke
|408
|6th
|Luke Clout
|378
|7th
|Kyle Peters
|371
|8th
|Brett Metcalfe
|350
|9th
|Nathan Crawford
|304
|10th
|Joel Green
|267
MX2
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Wilson Todd
|490
|2nd
|Egan Mastin
|477
|3rd
|Mitchell Evans
|476
|4th
|Hamish Harwood
|427
|5th
|Kyle Webster
|399
|6th
|Dylan Wills
|381
|7th
|Jayden Rykers
|371
|8th
|Jackson Richardson
|365
|9th
|Richie Evans
|350
|10th
|Joel Evans
|281
MX Masters of Germany
MX Masters
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Dennis Ullrich
|128
|2nd
|Jens Getteman
|104
|3rd
|Hunter Lawrence
|88
|4th
|Brian Hsu
|80
|5th
|Henry Jacobi
|79
|6th
|Christian Brockel
|71
|7th
|Cedric Grobben
|65
|8th
|Bence Szvoboda
|52
|9th
|Jaromir Romancik
|51
|10th
|Jeremy Seewer
|50
Swiss MX Championship
MX Open Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Yves Furlato
|80
|2nd
|Andy Baumgartner
|71
|3rd
|Kim Schaffter
|56
|4th
|Nicolas Bender
|54
|5th
|Petr Smitka
|50
|6th
|Arnaud Tonus
|50
|7th
|Alain Schafer
|47
|8th
|Jose Butron
|42
|9th
|Valentin Guillod
|42
|10th
|Alexandre Lejeune
|39
MX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Luca Bruggmann
|87
|2nd
|Killian Auberson
|86
|3rd
|Enzo Steffen
|78
|4th
|Steven Champal
|65
|5th
|Robin Scheiben
|53
|6th
|Maurice Chanton
|52
|7th
|David Schoch
|51
|8th
|Nico Seiler
|49
|9th
|Timothy Jaunin
|41
|10th
|Kevin Auberson
|40
2017 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|Ryan Dungey
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Justin Hill
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Zach Osborne
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Gavin Faith
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|Ryan Breece
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|Justin Cooper
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|Nick Schmidt
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Sam Sunderland
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Brock Hoyer
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Graeme Irwin
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Ben Watson
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Mike Brown
|250 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Marshal Weltin
|450 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Thomas Ramette
|Pro Class
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Graham Jarvis
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Hamish Harwood
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kirk Gibbs
|Manjimup 15,000
|Allstars
|Alfredo Gomez
|Ezberg Rodeo
|Bike