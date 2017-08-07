Wake-Up Call

August 7, 2017 8:05am
Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National

Loretta Lynn's Ranch - Hurricane Mills, Tennessee

Champions

Class Rider
WMX Kylie Fasnacht
Open Pro Sport Justin Cooper
125 C Jeffrey Chambers
250 A Justin Cooper
250 B Garrett Marchbanks
250 B Limited Derek Drake
250 C Stockton Stinebaugh
250 C Limited Stockton Stinebaugh
250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited Rene Rodriguez
450 B Brock Papi
450 B Limited Ezra Hastings
450 C  Wesley Allen
College (18-24) Tanner Basso
Junior (25+) Mike Brown
Vet (30+) Taylor Painter
Senior (40+) Mike Brown
Senior (45+)  Jay Wagner
Masters (50+) John Grewe
51cc (4-6) Special LTD Roxyn Rinehart
51cc (4-6) Shaft Dr LTD Landon Palmer
51cc (4-) Limited Wyatt Thurman
51cc (7-8) Limited Drew Adams
65cc (7-9) Limited Kade Johnson
65cc (10-11) Limited Casey Cochran
65cc (7-11)  Haiden Deegan
85cc (9-11)  Limited Ryder DiFrancesco
85cc (9-12)  Jett Reynolds
Mini Sr. (12-13)  Matthew LeBlanc
Mini Sr. (12-14) Kaeden Amerine
Supermini 1 (12-15) Ty Masterpool
Supermini 2 (13-16) Ty Masterpool
125cc (12-16) B/C Carter Biese
Schoolboy 1 (12-16) B/C Mason Gonzales
Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C Garrett Marchbanks
Girls (11-6)  Tayler Allred
Women (12+) Amateur Hannah Hodges

FIM WORLD MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 14 – MXGP of Belgium – Lommel

MX1

POSITION RIDER RACE 1 POINTS RACE 2 POINTS BIKE
1st Jeffrey Herlings 25 25 KTM
2nd Antonio Cairoli 22 22 KTM
3rd Glenn Coldenhoff 20 18 KTM
4th Clement Desalle 15 16 Kawasaki
5th Gautier Paulin 14 15 Husqvarna
6th Max Nagl 16 12 Husqvarna
7th Max Anstie 7 20 Husqvarna
8th Romain Febvre 13 14 Yamaha
9th Jeremy Van Horebeek 18 8 Yamaha
10th Arnaud Tonus 11 13 Yamaha
11th Tim Gajser 12 11 Honda
12th Kevin Strijbos 8 10 Suzuki
13th Harri Kullas 5 9 Husqvarna
14th Tanel Leok 6 6 Husqvarna
15th Alessandro Lupino 4 7 Honda
16th Arminas Jasikonis 10 0 Suzuki
17th Evgeny Bobryshev 9 0 Honda
18th Rui Goncalves 3 4 Husqvarna
19th Ken de Dycker 0 5 Honda
20th Filip Bengtsson 1 3 KTM

MX2

POSITION RIDER RACE 1 POINTS RACE 2 POINTS BIKE
1st Jorge Prado 22 25 KTM
2nd Pauls Jonass 25 16 KTM
3rd Julien Lieber 16 22 KTM
4th Jeremy Seewer 20 18 Suzuki
5th Thomas Kjer Olsen 14 20 Husqvarna
6th Benoit Paturel 18 13 Yamaha
7th Conrad Mewse 13 14 Husqvarna
8th Ben Watson 15 10 KTM
9th Calvin Vlaanderen 7 15 KTM
10th Brian Bogers 9 12 KTM
11th Hunter Lawrence 10 11 Suzuki
12th Brent Van doninck 11 9 Yamaha
13th Alvin Östlund 8 8 Yamaha
14th Thomas Covington 12 0 Husqvarna
15th Henry Jacobi 5 6 Husqvarna
16th Michele Cervellin 3 7 Honda
17th Darian Sanayei 6 4 Kawasaki
18th Iker Larranaga Olano 2 5 Husqvarna
19th Brian Hsu 4 1 Husqvarna
20th Ken Bengtson 0 3 Yamaha

MXGP Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Antonio Cairoli 567
2nd Jeffrey Herlings 468
3rd Clement Desalle 462
4th Gautier Paulin 446
5th Tim Gajser 376
6th Romain Febvre 365
7th Max Nagl 336
8th Jeremy Van Horebeek 320
9th Arnaud Tonus 303
10th Glenn Coldenhoff 302

MX2 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Pauls Jonass 589
2nd Jeremy Seewer 539
3rd Thomas Kjer Olsen 437
4th Benoit Paturel 429
5th Julien Lieber 412
6th Thomas Covington 351
7th Jorge Prado 315
8th Brian Bogers 294
9th Hunter Lawrence 246
10th Brent Van doninck 246

CANADIAN MOTOCROSS NATIONALS

Round 9 - Deschambault - Quebec

MX1

OVERALL FINISH RIDER MOTO 1 MOTO 2 BIKE
1st Colton Facciotti 1st 1st Honda
2nd Christophe Pourcel 2nd 2nd Husqvarna
3rd Matt Goerke 3rd 3rd Yamaha
4th Kyle Chisholm 5th 4th Honda
5th Mike Alessi 6th 5th Kawasaki
6th Tim Tremblay 7th 6th Yamaha
7th Keylan Meston 8th 8th Yamaha
8th Cade Clason 12th 7th KTM
9th Ryan Dowd 10th 9th KTM
10th  Jesse Wentland 9th 12th Suzuki

MX2

OVERALL FINISH RIDER MOTO 1 MOTO 2 BIKE
1st Ryan Surratt 1st 1st Kawasaki
2nd Tanner Ward 2nd 2nd KTM
3rd Jason Benny 6th 4th Kawasaki
4th Jeremy Pronovost 5th 6th Yamaha
5th Hayden Halstead 7th 7th Yamaha
6th Casey Keast 8th 9th Yamaha
7th Davey Fraser 16th 5th Husqvarna
8th Jesse Pettis 30th 3rd Yamaha
9th Dylan Wright 14th 8th Honda
10th  Shawn Maffenbeier 3rd DNF Yamaha

MX1 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Matt Goerke 475
2nd Christophe Pourcel 460
3rd Colton Facciotti 426
4th Mike Alessi 407
5th Tyler Medaglia 378
6th Kyle Chisholm 342
7th Dillan Epstein 328
8th Tim Tremblay 302
9th Cade Clason 281
10th  Keylan Meston 244

MX2 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS 
1st Shawn Maffenbeier 413
2nd Ryan Surratt 402
3rd Rylan Wright 371
4th Jacoby Hayes 309
5th Josh Osby 307
6th Cole Thompson 298
7th Jesse Pettis 284
8th Casey Keast 284
9th Davey Fraser 281
10th  Hayden Halstead 276

OTHER 2017 CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

AMSOIL GNCC, PRESENTED BY MAXXIS

XC1 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Kailub Russell 211
2nd Thad DuVall 192
3rd Steward Baylor 159
4th Ricky Russell 144
5th Grant Baylor 124
6th Trevor Bollinger 109
7th Jordan Ashburn 99
8th Russell Bobbitt 96
9th Ryan Sipes 95
10th Christopher Bach 88

XC2 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Joshua Toth 243
2nd Craig Delong 186
3rd Layne Michael 186
4th Micael Witkowski 159
5th Jesse Groemm 140
6th Austin Lee 126
7th Benjamin Kelley 118
8th Zack Hayes 109
9th Samuel Evans 85
10th Zach Nolan 79

XC3 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Jason Thomas 232
2nd Mark Heresco Jr. 180
3rd Hunter Neuwirth 180
4th Jack Edmondson 145
5th Joshua Adkins 115
6th Jaryn Williams 114
7th Devan Welch 97
8th Paul Whibley 67
9th Dustin Gibson 61
10th Nate Smith 47

WXC 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Becca Sheets 170
2nd Tayla Jones 160
3rd Mackenzie Tricker 144
4th Rachel Gutish 100
5th Brooke Cosner 86
6th Kendall LaFollette 80
7th Shelby Rolen 74
8th Taylor Johnston 32
9th Natasha LaChapelle 31
10th Rachael Archer 26

AUSTRALIAN MX NATIONALS

MX1 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Dean Ferris 562
2nd Kirk Gibbs 487
3rd Kade Mosig 436
4th Todd Waters 421
5th Luke Styke 408
6th Luke Clout 378
7th Kyle Peters 371
8th Brett Metcalfe 350
9th Nathan Crawford 304
10th Joel Green 267

MX2

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Wilson Todd 490
2nd Egan Mastin 477
3rd Mitchell Evans 476
4th Hamish Harwood 427
5th Kyle Webster 399
6th Dylan Wills 381
7th Jayden Rykers 371
8th Jackson Richardson 365
9th Richie Evans 350
10th Joel Evans 281

MX Masters of Germany

MX Masters 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Dennis Ullrich 128
2nd Jens Getteman 104
3rd Hunter Lawrence 88
4th Brian Hsu 80
5th Henry Jacobi 79
6th Christian Brockel 71
7th Cedric Grobben 65
8th Bence Szvoboda 52
9th Jaromir Romancik 51
10th Jeremy Seewer 50

Swiss MX Championship

MX Open Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Yves Furlato 80
2nd Andy Baumgartner 71
3rd Kim Schaffter 56
4th Nicolas Bender 54
5th Petr Smitka 50
6th Arnaud Tonus 50
7th Alain Schafer 47
8th Jose Butron 42
9th Valentin Guillod 42
10th Alexandre Lejeune 39

MX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Luca Bruggmann 87
2nd Killian Auberson 86
3rd Enzo Steffen 78
4th Steven Champal 65
5th Robin Scheiben 53
6th Maurice Chanton 52
7th David Schoch 51
8th Nico Seiler 49
9th Timothy Jaunin 41
10th Kevin Auberson 40

2017 CHAMPIONS

RIDER CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE CLASS
Ryan Dungey Monster Energy Supercross 450SX
Justin Hill Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region
Zach Osborne Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Region
Gavin Faith Amsoil Arenacross 250AX
Ryan Breece Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites West Region
Justin Cooper Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites East Region
Nick Schmidt​ ADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
Sam Sunderland​ Dakar Rally Bike
Brock Hoyer​ Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli​ Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Jorge Prado​ Italian Motocross Championship MX2
Graeme Irwin British Motocross Championship MX1
Ben Watson British Motocross Championship MX2
Mike Brown 250 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Marshal Weltin 450 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Thomas Ramette​ Pro Class Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
Graham Jarvis​ Hell's Gate Bike
Colton Haaker SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
Cody Cooper New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
Hamish Harwood New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2
Kirk Gibbs Manjimup 15,000 Allstars
Alfredo Gomez Ezberg Rodeo Bike