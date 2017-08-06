Loretta Lynn's Saturday Recap

Report provided by MX Sports HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. - The 36th Annual Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, presented by Lucas Oil, came to a conclusion today, August 5, with the fifth and final day of racing in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. The last 14 races combatted on the distinguished facility at the Loretta Lynn Ranch, with a total of thirty-five National Championships bestowed. Racing action kicked off at 7:30 a.m. with chilly conditions, Palmer Neely lead the early portion of the race with championship contender, Jalek Swoll, inching closer until a mechanical issue took him out of the race. Mason Gonzales capitalized on Swoll's misfortune and quickly made the pass on Neely for the lead. Gonzales' near perfect performance captured him the Schoolboy 1 (12-16) B/C national title.

Mason Gonzales capitalized on Jalek Swoll's misfortune and quickly made the pass on Palmer Neely for the lead and the Schoolboy 1 (12-16) B/C national title. Ken Hill

The 65 (10-11) Limited class championship remained undecided as Daxton Bennick, Haiden Deegan and Casey Cohran all had their eyes set on it. Although Bennick lead most of the third moto, Cohran ended up crossing the line first after Bennick wrecked with only two laps to go. Carter Halpain grabbed the final 450 B Bell Helmets Holeshot Award and continued leading from start to finish. Brock Papi and Marco Cannella settled into second and third. Throughout the course of the moto the results stayed the same on timing and scoring, but multiple position exchanges occurred on other parts of the track between Papi and Cannella. Even with the final win, Halpain couldn't top Papi in the overall standings and Papi was awarded with the title.

Broc Papi topped the charts in the 450 B division. Ken Hill

Mason Meyer rounded the first turn in the lead as the 450 C class jumped off the line. Meyer exchanged the lead with Wesley Allen on the second lap and Allen never looked back. Devon Bates settled into second and Matthew Kretzler made a last lap pass for the final position on the box. Chance Hymas and Ryder DiFrancesco came into the third moto tied in the 85cc (9-11) Limited championship standings. Although he didn't get the best start, DiFrancesco moved into the lead by the conclusion of the first lap. Hymas followed right behind him but made a costly tip-over and couldn't catch back up. DiFrancesco snagged the class championship and didn't finish off the podium during his time at the Ranch.

Wesley Allen made the pass for the lead on the second lap and secured the 450 C championship. Ken Hill

In his sixth and final moto of the week, Ryan Weatherby left on a high, where he lead every lap from start to finish in the Senior (45+) class to take his first win of week after a few solid podium finishes. Saturday's finale showcased some of the most exciting battles of the week, which included the 250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited class where Rene Rodriguez passed for the lead on the last lap to go 1-1-1 for the title. Scott Meshey, Tanner Basso and Carter Gordon filled the College (18-24) class podium. Although Basso never won a race this week, his consistency paid off and he ended up taking the national championship. Mike Brown was awarded his second title of the week in the Junior (25+) class, and he leaves the ranch with a total of six moto victories.

Kylie Fasnacht went 1-1 in the Onsia Sound Art WMX season finale. Ken Hill

The season finale for the Onsia Sound Art Women's Professional Motocross (WMX) series was held in conjunction with the AMA Amateur National. The world's fastest females closed out the weeklong event with Kylie Fasnacht making the pass for the overall win in the last turn of the race. Hannah Hodges and Shelby Rolen rounded out the overall podium. RacerTV.com provided over 46 hours of LIVE streaming coverage of racing throughout the week and the archived racing footage and the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Closing Ceremonies are now available for viewing HERE. Complete results from the 2017 National Championship can be found HERE.

Tanner Basso never won a race this week, but his consistency paid off and he ended up taking the College (18-24) national championship. Ken Hill

Ryder DiFrancesco won the 85 (9-11) Limited class and placed second overall in 85 (9-12). Ken Hill