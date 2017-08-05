Marvin Musquin Out for Motocross of Nations
August 5, 2017 11:20am | by: Chase Stallo
Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin announced today that he’s opting out of competing for Team France at this year’s Motocross of Nations. In an Instagram post, Musquin said that after consulting with his doctor and team, he’s decided to take care of his knee instead of riding at the event. Musquin suffered a torn meniscus earlier this season.
Below is his full statement.
This week-end Will be announced the French team for the Mx of Nations.
I won't be part of the team because I will have to take care of my knee in September, once the season over. It's a disappointment for me but after talking with my doctor and my team I have to do what's best for my next season. I will be cheering on Team France to be on top of the podium again!