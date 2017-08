Italy announced their squad for the Motocross of Nations today at the MXGP of Belgium.

Representing the Italians in MXGP will be current MXGP points leader Antonio Cairoli. Alessandro Lupino will contest the Open Class with Michele Cervellin competing in MX2.

Italy finished fifth overall in the event in 2016 with a team of Cairoli, Cervellin and Samuele Bernardini.