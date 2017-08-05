Belgium Announces 2017 Motocross of Nations Team

Today, Belgium announced their team for the 2017 Motocross of Nations. Clement Desalle, Jeremy Van Horebeek and Julien Lieber will represent the Red Knights in England on October 1.

Behind a team of Kevin Strijbos, Van Horebeek, and Brent Van doninck, Beligum finished fourth overall last year behind France, Netherlands, and the United States.

The Red Knights last win at the Motocross of Nations came in 2013.