Michele Cervellin To Debut 2018 Honda CRF250RW at USGP

At the MXGP of Belgium today at Lommel, Honda HRC announced that MX2 rider Michele Cervellin will debut the 2018 Honda CRF250RW at the USGP at WW Motocross Park in September.

“The 2017 CRF450R was launched last year in Assen and immediately started winning, and we hope that this new CRF250R will follow in its bigger brother’s footsteps,” said Gordon Crockard, Honda Motor Europe off-road manager. “There is a lot of interest in racing this new bike already for next year, so I am sure it will be a success. It’s great to be able to present it to the European media at an MXGP round, and even better to bring together the whole family with the CRF150R and the CRF450R—taking kids from the start of their careers in the Honda 150 European Championship right the way through the ranks to the MXGP World Championship 450 class, with wins at every step of the way.”



For more information on the all-new 2018 Honda CRF250R, check out their press release from earlier this week.