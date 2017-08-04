Loretta Lynn's Thursday Recap

REPORT PROVIDED BY MX SPORTS Hurricane Mills, Tenn. – The historic Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee continued to host the second set of motos today Thursday, August 3. There were a total of 22 gate drops for the third straight day of racing that took place during the 36th Annual Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, presented by Lucas Oil. Derek Drake got off to a much better start in the second 250 B Limited moto holeshot and lead every lap from start to finish. Parker Mashburn settled into a second-place pace, while Marcus Phelps worked his way from eighth to round out the overall podium.

Derek Drake claimed both the Bell Helmet Holeshot Award and the 250 B Limited win.

Ken Hill

The 85 (9-12) class witnessed Gavin Powers rocketing off the line to earn the Bell Helmets Holeshot Award, but Jett Reynolds wasted no time stealing the top spot. Reynolds attempted to pull away from his competition, but felt immediate pressure from Matthew Leblanc who was on his rear wheel through the opening lap. As the race progressed, so did Reynolds' time difference until the last lap when Leblanc made a last-minute charge and crossed the finish a mere two seconds behind Reynolds. Class rookie, Ryder DiFrancesco, rode a consistent race in third.

Jett Reynolds has four different moto wins on his resume this week at the Ranch.

Ken Hill

Justin Cooper saw a much better start in the second 250 A moto than the first and made a quick pass on Jayce Pennington for the lead. Enzo Lopes followed Cooper passed Pennington. Cooper was trying to push a lead, but Lopes kept him honest. The battle continued through the rest of the moto, with Lopes trying everything in his power to get by Cooper. Fortunately for Cooper, Lopes struggled to get around the lapped riders on the last lap giving him a little bit of breathing room as he crossed the line in first. Lopes and Pennington took the last two spots on the box.

Enzo Lopes finished a hard fought second place in the second moto of 250 A.

Ken Hill

John Grewe claimed his second Masters (50+) class win of the week, while Jordan Jarvis stood atop of the podium in Women (14+) Amateur after a disappointing DNF in the first moto. Drew Adams put it all together to secure another 51cc (7-8) Limited win. Ty Masterpool extended his streak with another win in the Supermini 2 (13-16) class. Wesley Allen took top honors in 450 C. When the gate dropped for the 450 B division, Austin Watling shot out of the gate and lead the way until lap three when Brock Papi made the pass. Papi, who finished third in the first moto, was charging after he realized the moto 1 winner, Carter Halpain, went down on the first lap. Carson Brown was struck with bad luck with a mechanical issue which forced him to end his race early. Papi, Marco Cannella and Watling filled the podium, and Halpain finished just inside the top-five from a 33rd place start.

Marco Cannella had his best finish of the week in the 450 B class with second.

Ken Hill

Supermini 1 (12-15) saw Dilan Schwartz emerge through corner first, where he grabbed the Bell Helmets Holeshot Award. Carson Mumford and Ty Masterpool were in tow, with other threatening competitors inside the top-five as well. With the battle for second heating up, Schwartz was able to slip away. Once Masterpool got into second he began chipping away at the time difference to first which didn't take long. Schwartz bobbled in the Thor sweeper turn, but saved it and stole the win with Masterpool placing second.

Dilan Schwartz scored his first win in the second moto of the Supermini 1 (12-15) class.

Ken Hill

The 65cc (7-9) Limited class was dominated by Kade Johnson - who now sits ranked first heading into the final moto. Enzo Temmerman spent the entire moto recovering from an unfavorable start to finish second, and Evan Woody held onto third.

Ty Masterpool heads into the third Supermini 2 (13-16) moto with a 1-1 moto tally.

Ken Hill