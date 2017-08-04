Jeremy Van Horebeek Re-Signs with Yamaha Through 2018

Jeremy Van Horebeek will remain with Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing for a fifth consecutive year after Yamaha announced today that they’ve reached an extension with the 27-year-old through the 2018 season. Romain Febvre will also return to the team, as he’s locked in through the 2019 season.

"After four years together, it is really cool to stay with Yamaha for another year. For the last few years we have been really close to the top, and I know that when I am healthy I can fight for a podium position every weekend,” he said in a team statement. “I have a really good feeling inside the team and on the YZ450FM, these guys are like my family. The team, the mechanics, and the staff all work really hard to stay at a high level and it is really cool that they put their trust in me. I am looking forward to having a good winter with the team and lining up strong and ready to fight for the championship in 2018."

The Belgian is currently eighth in the MXGP championship standings after missing two rounds due to a broken finger. Van Horebeek finished runner-up in the championship in 2014.