How to Watch: This Weekend in Racing

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross is off this weekend, but there is still plenty of racing to keep you occupied.

The final day of racing at Loretta Lynn's is set for Saturday, with live coverage on RacerTV.com beginning at 8:30 a.m. EST. In addition, the FIM Motocross World Championship travels to Lommel for round 14 of the championship, while the Canadian Motocross Nationals visit Deschambault for round nine of the series.

Below is your guide to the weekend.

Loretta Lynn's

Online Schedule

Saturday, August 5 - RacerTV.com

All times Central

Schoolboy 1 (12-16) B/C 7:30 a.m. 450 B 8:00 a.m. Supermini 1 (12-15) 8:30 a.m. 450 C 9:00 a.m. 65 (7-9) Limited 9:30 a.m. 65 (10-11) Limited 10:00 a.m. College (18-24) 10:30 a.m. WMX Practice 11:00 a.m. Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C 11:30 a.m. Senior 45+ 12:00 p.m. 250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited 12:30 p.m. WMX Moto 1 1:00 p.m. 85 (9-11) Limited 1:30 p.m. Mini Sr. 2 (12-14) 2:00 p.m. Junior 25+ 2:30 p.m. 125 (12-16) B/C 3:00 p.m. WMX Moto 2 3:30 p.m.

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

TV Schedule

ROUND 14 | MXGP OF Belgium | Lommel

Sunday, August 6

MX2 | RACE 2 - 2:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network

MXGP | RACE 2 - 3:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

ROUND 14 | MXGP OF Belgium | Lommel

Saturday August 5 | Sunday, August 6

Saturday

EMX 300 | RACE 1 - 7:25 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

EMX 150 | RACE 1 - 9:20 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | QUALIFYING - 10:15 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | QUALIFYING - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

EMX 125 | RACE 1 - 11:50 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com



Sunday

EMX 300 | RACE 2 - 2:35 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

EMX 150 | RACE 2 - 3:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

EMX 125 | RACE 2 - 5:25 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | RACE 1 - 7:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | RACE 1 - 8:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | RACE 2 - 10:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | RACE 2 - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

CANADIAN MOTOCROSS NATIONALS

Online Schedule

ROUND 9 | Deschambault | Deschambault, QC

Sunday, August 6

MX2 | MOTO 1 - 12:10 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com

MX1 | MOTO 1 - 1:20 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com

MX2 | MOTO 2 - 2:40 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com

MX1 | MOTO 2 - 3:55 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com

2017 STANDINGS

FIM WORLD MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

MXGP

STANDING RIDER POINTS 1st Antonio Cairoli 523 2nd Clement Desalle 431 3rd Jeffrey Herlings 418 4th Gautier Paulin 417 5th Tim Gajser 353 6th Romain Febvre 338 7th Max Nagl 308 8th Jeremy Van Horebeek 294 9th Evgeny Bobryshev 286 10th Arnaud Tonus 279

MX2

STANDING RIDER POINTS 1st Pauls Jonass 548 2nd Jeremy Seewer 501 3rd Thomas Kjer Olsen 403 4th Benoit Paturel 398 5th Julien Lieber 374 6th Thomas Covington 339 7th Brian Bogers 273 8th Jorge Prado 268 9th Brent Van donink 226 10th Hunter Lawrence 225

Canadian Motocross Nationals

MX1 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS 1st Matt Goerke 425 2nd Christophe Pourcel 406 3rd Mike Alessi 366 4th Colton Facciotti 366 5th Tyler Medaglia 355 6th Dillan Epstein 328 7th Kyle Chisholm 298 8th Tim Tremblay 263 9th Cade Clason 248 10th Nathan Biles 208

MX2 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS 1st Shawn Maffenbeier 388 2nd Ryan Surratt 342 3rd Rylan Wright 341 4th Josh Osby 307 5th Cole Thompson 298 6th Jacob Hayes 286 7th Jesse Pettis 259 8th Davey Fraser 250 9th Casey Keast 249 10th Hayden Halstead 238

