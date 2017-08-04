How to Watch: This Weekend in Racing

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross is off this weekend, but there is still plenty of racing to keep you occupied.
The final day of racing at Loretta Lynn's is set for Saturday, with live coverage on RacerTV.com beginning at 8:30 a.m. EST. In addition, the FIM Motocross World Championship travels to Lommel for round 14 of the championship, while the Canadian Motocross Nationals visit Deschambault for round nine of the series.
Below is your guide to the weekend.
Loretta Lynn's
Online Schedule
Saturday, August 5 - RacerTV.com
All times Central
|Schoolboy 1 (12-16) B/C
|7:30 a.m.
|450 B
|8:00 a.m.
|Supermini 1 (12-15)
|8:30 a.m.
|450 C
|9:00 a.m.
|65 (7-9) Limited
|9:30 a.m.
|65 (10-11) Limited
|10:00 a.m.
|College (18-24)
|10:30 a.m.
|WMX Practice
|11:00 a.m.
|Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C
|11:30 a.m.
|Senior 45+
|12:00 p.m.
|250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited
|12:30 p.m.
|WMX Moto 1
|1:00 p.m.
|85 (9-11) Limited
|1:30 p.m.
|Mini Sr. 2 (12-14)
|2:00 p.m.
|Junior 25+
|2:30 p.m.
|125 (12-16) B/C
|3:00 p.m.
|WMX Moto 2
|3:30 p.m.
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
TV Schedule
ROUND 14 | MXGP OF Belgium | Lommel
Sunday, August 6
MX2 | RACE 2 - 2:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network
MXGP | RACE 2 - 3:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network
Online Schedule
ROUND 14 | MXGP OF Belgium | Lommel
Saturday August 5 | Sunday, August 6
Saturday
EMX 300 | RACE 1 - 7:25 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX 150 | RACE 1 - 9:20 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | QUALIFYING - 10:15 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | QUALIFYING - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX 125 | RACE 1 - 11:50 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
Sunday
EMX 300 | RACE 2 - 2:35 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX 150 | RACE 2 - 3:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX 125 | RACE 2 - 5:25 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 1 - 7:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 1 - 8:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 2 - 10:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 2 - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
CANADIAN MOTOCROSS NATIONALS
Online Schedule
ROUND 9 | Deschambault | Deschambault, QC
Sunday, August 6
MX2 | MOTO 1 - 12:10 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com
MX1 | MOTO 1 - 1:20 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com
MX2 | MOTO 2 - 2:40 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com
MX1 | MOTO 2 - 3:55 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com
2017 STANDINGS
FIM WORLD MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP
MXGP
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Antonio Cairoli
|523
|2nd
|Clement Desalle
|431
|3rd
|Jeffrey Herlings
|418
|4th
|Gautier Paulin
|417
|5th
|Tim Gajser
|353
|6th
|Romain Febvre
|338
|7th
|Max Nagl
|308
|8th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|294
|9th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|286
|10th
|Arnaud Tonus
|279
MX2
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Pauls Jonass
|548
|2nd
|Jeremy Seewer
|501
|3rd
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|403
|4th
|Benoit Paturel
|398
|5th
|Julien Lieber
|374
|6th
|Thomas Covington
|339
|7th
|Brian Bogers
|273
|8th
|Jorge Prado
|268
|9th
|Brent Van donink
|226
|10th
|Hunter Lawrence
|225
Canadian Motocross Nationals
MX1 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Matt Goerke
|425
|2nd
|Christophe Pourcel
|406
|3rd
|Mike Alessi
|366
|4th
|Colton Facciotti
|366
|5th
|Tyler Medaglia
|355
|6th
|Dillan Epstein
|328
|7th
|Kyle Chisholm
|298
|8th
|Tim Tremblay
|263
|9th
|Cade Clason
|248
|10th
|Nathan Biles
|208
MX2 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|388
|2nd
|Ryan Surratt
|342
|3rd
|Rylan Wright
|341
|4th
|Josh Osby
|307
|5th
|Cole Thompson
|298
|6th
|Jacob Hayes
|286
|7th
|Jesse Pettis
|259
|8th
|Davey Fraser
|250
|9th
|Casey Keast
|249
|10th
|Hayden Halstead
|238
Live Timing and Scoring
FIM Motocross World Championship