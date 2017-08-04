How to Watch: This Weekend in Racing

August 4, 2017 2:30pm
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross is off this weekend, but there is still plenty of racing to keep you occupied.

The final day of racing at Loretta Lynn's is set for Saturday, with live coverage on RacerTV.com beginning at 8:30 a.m. EST. In addition, the FIM Motocross World Championship travels to Lommel for round 14 of the championship, while the Canadian Motocross Nationals visit Deschambault for round nine of the series. 

Below is your guide to the weekend.

Loretta Lynn's

Online Schedule

Saturday, August 5 - RacerTV.com

All times Central

Schoolboy 1 (12-16) B/C 7:30 a.m.
450 B 8:00 a.m.
Supermini 1 (12-15) 8:30 a.m.
450 C 9:00 a.m.
65 (7-9) Limited 9:30 a.m.
65 (10-11) Limited 10:00 a.m.
College (18-24) 10:30 a.m.
WMX Practice 11:00 a.m.
Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C 11:30 a.m.
Senior 45+ 12:00 p.m.
250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited 12:30 p.m.
WMX Moto 1 1:00 p.m.
85 (9-11) Limited 1:30 p.m.
Mini Sr. 2 (12-14) 2:00 p.m.
Junior 25+ 2:30 p.m.
125 (12-16) B/C 3:00 p.m.
WMX Moto 2 3:30 p.m.

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

TV Schedule

ROUND 14 | MXGP OF Belgium | Lommel
Sunday, August 6

MX2 | RACE 2 - 2:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network
MXGP | RACE 2 - 3:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

ROUND 14 | MXGP OF Belgium | Lommel
Saturday August 5 | Sunday, August 6

Saturday

EMX 300 | RACE 1 - 7:25 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX 150 | RACE 1 - 9:20 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | QUALIFYING - 10:15 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | QUALIFYING - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX 125 | RACE 1 - 11:50 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

Sunday

EMX 300 | RACE 2 - 2:35 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX 150 | RACE 2 - 3:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX 125 | RACE 2 - 5:25 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 1 - 7:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 1 - 8:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 2 - 10:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 2 - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

CANADIAN MOTOCROSS NATIONALS

Online Schedule

ROUND 9 | Deschambault | Deschambault, QC
Sunday, August 6

MX2 | MOTO 1 - 12:10 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com
MX1 | MOTO 1 - 1:20 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com
MX2 | MOTO 2 - 2:40 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com
MX1 | MOTO 2 - 3:55 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com

2017 STANDINGS

FIM WORLD MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

MXGP 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Antonio Cairoli 523
2nd Clement Desalle 431
3rd Jeffrey Herlings 418
4th Gautier Paulin 417
5th Tim Gajser 353
6th Romain Febvre 338
7th Max Nagl 308
8th Jeremy Van Horebeek 294
9th Evgeny Bobryshev 286
10th Arnaud Tonus 279

MX2

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Pauls Jonass 548
2nd Jeremy Seewer 501
3rd Thomas Kjer Olsen 403
4th Benoit Paturel 398
5th Julien Lieber 374
6th Thomas Covington 339
7th Brian Bogers 273
8th Jorge Prado 268
9th Brent Van donink 226
10th Hunter Lawrence 225

Canadian Motocross Nationals

MX1 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Matt Goerke 425
2nd Christophe Pourcel 406
3rd Mike Alessi 366
4th Colton Facciotti 366
5th Tyler Medaglia 355
6th Dillan Epstein 328
7th Kyle Chisholm 298
8th Tim Tremblay 263
9th Cade Clason 248
10th  Nathan Biles 208

MX2 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS 
1st Shawn Maffenbeier 388
2nd Ryan Surratt 342
3rd Rylan Wright 341
4th Josh Osby 307
5th Cole Thompson 298
6th Jacob Hayes 286
7th Jesse Pettis 259
8th Davey Fraser 250
9th Casey Keast 249
10th  Hayden Halstead 238

