5 Things We Learned: Loretta Lynn's, Thursday

1.) Piece of Cake for Drake Kawasaki Team Green’s Garrett Marchbanks is considered the big star of the B class these days, but KTM has been developing a solid talent in Derrick Drake. Drake does his best to hang with Marchbanks in 250 B Modified, but doesn’t have to deal with him in the Stock class, so he showed his stuff with a big win. 2.) Cooper Can Deal with Pressure Justin Cooper is living up to the hype this week at Loretta’s, impressing more and more people with each moto. After some holeshot-and-check-out motos and one big come-from-behind race, he showed he can deal with some heat in Thursday’s 250 A moto. KTM rider Enzo Lopes rode his heart out and stayed right with Cooper the entire way, but the New York native never cracked and held on for the win. It was a good one for Lopes, too, who had a few off years in the amateur ranks but showed he has the pace to run with this week’s hottest rider.

Justin Cooper has had a big week at the ranch. Derek Garcia

3.) Jarvis is Powered by Emotion Jordan Jarvis had a goal of winning the Girls class this year for the second year in a row, but crashes and a red-hot Jazzmyn Canfield have made it tough. She left both motos in tears, and then also suffered a DNF on her big bike in the Womens class. She proved she can bounce back, though, by winning a moto on her big bike against the potent Hannah Hodges in moto two of the Womens class. Hodges, by the way, won moto one but had a big crash while racing the boys in her 250 B moto. She was happy to finish second while dealing with some pain. 4.) Reynolds is the Measuring Stick Jett Reynolds is compiling an incredible record at Loretta’s, one that can stand up against the best to ever come here, like James Stewart, Ricky Carmichael or Mike Alessi. He’s won eight-straight championships over the last four years here, so the rest of the 85cc riders know he’s the guy they have to beat. They’re trying. Early in Thursday’s race, Matt LeBlanc and Ryder DiFrancesco (Reynolds’ neighbor and friend from Bakersfield, California) challenged him early, but Reynolds eventually figured it out and got away.

Jett Reynolds looks for more title this week at Loretta's. Ken Hill