The List: How Many Loretta Lynn's Titles Did These Pros Win? (Part II)

Earlier this year, we went through the current top 20 in Monster Energy Supercross 450 Class points and looked back to see how much success they experienced during their amateur careers at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s.

Results varied. Then points leader Eli Tomac won eight championships, while eventual champion Ryan Dungey won just one. Others—like Marvin Musquin—never competed at the event.

As we mentioned at the time, throughout the years—whether due to injury, burnout, or any other combination of factors—we’ve witnessed countless amateurs that were predicted to be the “next big thing” flame out in the pro ranks. We’ve also seen moderately successful amateurs—like Dungey, for example—enjoy tremendous success in the pro ranks.

With championships being handed out for the 36th edition of the race tomorrow and Saturday, we decided to revisit the topic and look at the current top 15 in 250MX points and see how they fared at the ranch.