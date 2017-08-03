Loretta Lynn's Wednesday Recap

Report provided by MX Sports HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. - The 36th Annual Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, presented by Lucas Oil, hosted the second day of racing at the historic Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. The day was jam-packed with the hottest racing action in the world as the fastest amateur racers continued their quest for a national title. The 65 (10-11) Limited class kicked off the day, with Daxton Bennick and Casey Cochran going head-to-head for the class win early on, but Bennick took control of the race at the mid-way point and never looked back. Cochran maintained a consistent pace in second and Haiden Deegan rounded out the overall podium.

Daxton Bennick took top honors in the 65 (10-11) Limited class. Ken Hill

Garrett Marchbanks dominated the Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C class after grabbing the Bell Helmets Holeshot Award. Parker Mashburn and Lance Kobusch followed in second and third through the opening lap, while Marchbanks continued setting the pace up front. Kobusch narrowly edged out Mashburn for the runner-up position on the second lap, but by the mid-way point of the race Pierce Brown sat in second. When the checkered flag flew it was Marchbanks taking the win by over ten seconds, with Brown and Kobusch following in second and third. After a rough start to his race week in the Supermini 1 (12-15) class, Nate Thrasher was finally able to put it all together in the Mini Sr. 2 (12-14) race where he ran virtually untouched for the top spot on the box. Kaeden Amerine crossed the line in second, with Maximus Vohland recovering from a first lap tip-over for third.

Garrett Marchbanks dominated the Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C class after grabbing the Bell Helmets Holeshot Award. Ken Hill

Once the gate drop signifying the start of Moto 1 for the Junior 25+ class, Paul Perebijnos reached the holeshot line first, but not without a little company from Mike Brown. Brown quickly stole the lead with his aggressive riding skills, with some close competition behind him. At the conclusion of the 10-lap race it was Brown, Nathan Ramsey and Miguel Cordovez filing the podium. The future stars of motocross took to the track for their first moto at the Loretta Lynn Ranch and produced some of the best racing since the kickoff of the 36th annual event. Drew Adams took home a big win in the 51cc (7-8) Limited class in front of his home state friends and family. Wyatt Thurman prevailed against the hot and humid conditions to take the 51cc (4-6) Limited victory. Roxyn Rinehart topped the charts in the 51cc (4-6) Special Limited division, and Ryder Bloomquist was the 51cc 4-6 Shaft Drive Limited Moto 1 champion.

Nate Thrasher virtually untouched for the top spot on the box in the Mini Sr. 2 (12-14) class. Derek Garcia

The 125 (12-16) B/C class vaulted out of the gate, but the racing action quickly subsided where the top three contenders stayed the same distance throughout the race with Jalek Swoll, Mason Gonzales and Carter Biese making up the podium. Jay Wagner ran his own race in Senior (45+) class and took home the Moto 1 win, with Rene Rodriguez fighting his way to the 250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited victory. Ryder DiFrancesco raced his way to his first moto win of the 2017 event in the 85cc (9-11) Limited Class. Devon Bates added another 250 C win to the record books, and Mike Brown rode a flawless race in the Senior (40+) division to earn the second moto gold medal. Jazzmyn Canfield continued her dominance where she added a Girls (11-16) class win to his resume.

The Junior 25+ class brought some of the hottest racing action of the day to the Ranch. Ken Hill

A rough and rutted track laid the groundwork for a great race in the Open Pro Sport division. Justin Cooper wasted no time returning to the front as he grabbed the holeshot. Jyire Mitchell and Mitchell Falk also fared well in the start, where almost half the class found themselves in a pileup. Falk pushed his way to second early, but Jake Masterpool and Joey Crown maneuvered around Falk on lap five. Crown secured second on the next lap, and set his eyes on Cooper who was an impressive 18 seconds ahead. Crown had to settle for second, with Cooper taking the win for a 1-1 moto tally going into the final moto. A last lap charge resulted in third for Jayce Pennington. The 250 B gate was full of up-and-coming talent, but Joe Shimoda outshined them all when he earned the Bell Helmets Holeshot Award. Shimoda felt immediate pressure from the competition and tipped over allowing for Levi Newby to slide into the lead. Garrett Marchbanks capitalized on his favorable starting position and took command of the lead on the second lap through the end of the moto. Pierce Brown and Lance Kobusch raced their way to the final podium positions.

Jalek Swoll lead every lap from start to finish in the 125 (12-16) B/C class. Derek Garcia

Ryder DiFrancesco raced his way to his first moto win of the 36th annual event. Derek Garcia

Justin Cooper topped the charts in the Open Pro Sport class and has a 1-1 moto tally heading into the third and final moto. Derek Garcia

Drew Adams took home a big win in the 51cc (7-8) Limited class in front of his home state friends and family. Ken Hill