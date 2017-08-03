How to Watch: Loretta Lynn's

MX Sports is pleased to announce the extensive Racer TV live streaming action returning for the 36th Annual Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship presented by Lucas Oil. With over 46 hours of live racing coverage straight from the coveted Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, race fans and family members can watch their favorite amateur motocross racers compete in at least one moto between Tuesday, August 1, and Saturday, August 5.

See below to view the full Racer TV live broadcast schedule.

All times Central Time (CT).

Thursday, August 3

Women (12+) Amateur 10:00 a.m. Schoolboy 1 (12-16) B/C 10:30 a.m. 250 A 11:00 a.m. 51 (7-8) Limited 11:30 a.m. 51 (4-6) Limited 12:00 p.m. 51 (4-6) Special Limited

51 (4-6) Shaft Drive Limited 12:30 p.m. Intermission 450 B 1:30 p.m. Supermini 1 (12-15) 2:00 p.m. 450 C 2:30 p.m. 65 (7-9) Limited 3:00 p.m. 65 (10-11) Limited 3:30 p.m. College (18-24) 4:00 p.m. Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C 4:30 p.m. Senior 45+ 5:00 p.m. 250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited 5:30 p.m. 85 (9-11) Limited 6:00 p.m. Mini Sr. 2 (12-14) 6:30 p.m.

Friday, August 4

450 B Limited 8:30 a.m. 250 C 9:00 a.m. Girls (11-16) 9:30 a.m. Senior 40+ 10:00 a.m. 250 A 10:30 a.m. 250 B 11:00 a.m. 51 (7-8) Limited 11:30 a.m. 51 (4-6) Limited 12:00 p.m. 51 (4-6) Special Limited

51 (4-6) Shaft Drive Limited 12:30 p.m. Intermission 65 (7-11) 1:30 p.m. Mini Sr. 1 (12-13) 2:00 p.m. 250 C Limited 2:30 p.m. Vet 30+ 3:00 p.m. Supermini 2 (13-16) 3:30 p.m. Open Pro Sport 4:00 p.m. 250 B Limited 4:30 p.m. 85 (9-12) 5:00 p.m. Masters 50+ 5:30 p.m. 125 C 6:00 p.m. Women (12+) Amateur 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 5