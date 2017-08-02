Watch: Driven to Ride (Washougal 125 Dream Race)

Film: Plaeco

You may remember Derek Anderson and Tucker Saye from Motosport.com's widely popular YouTube series "Driven to Ride." It featured Anderson and Saye traveling across the country as privateers attempting to qualify for rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

Well, the duo is back, this time on a more lighthearted quest: to race the 125 Dream Race at the Washougal National. Take a behind the scenes look at their journey courtesy of the folks over at Plaeco.