Online Poll

Action kicked off at the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, presented by Lucas Oil at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch yesterday. If you want a full recap of the day, you can view the race report here. Action from the second day will be live streaming here.

Both 250 A and Open Pro Sport ran their first motos yesterday, with Justin Cooper (Open Pro Sport) and Challen Tennant (250 A) taking the opening wins.

With one moto complete, who do you think will win the Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Award?

*Note: We selected the top five from the first motos for this poll. You can view full results here.