Answer Racing Announces 2018 Line

Irvine, Ca – Answer Racing is pleased to announce the arrival of the 2018 Apparel Collection. This seasons line has definitely seen some changes from years past not only on the product side but we are introducing an all new Icon and logo for the brand. The new Icon was inspired by the triangle logo that Answer used in the late 80’s and early 90’s but now includes the updated “A”.

Helmet

Driven by a passion for creating a higher standard, the AR-5 helmet by Answer Racing brings an unparalleled step forward in safety and value. Never before has a fiberglass helmet been equipped with MIPS technology at such an affordable price. Developed by brain surgeons and scientists to reduce forces on the brain, MIPS have revolutionized the way we think about helmet safety. By adding a low-friction layer between the helmet and head, MIPS helps to reduce rotational forces on the brain that can occur during angled impacts to the head. A refined interior features CoolmaxTM technology that aids in evaporative cooling, a dual-density EPS liner that offers superior impact absorption and removable/washable cheek pads and helmet liner.

FEATURES

– Lightweight, premium, fiberglass shell

– Removable, washable, and replaceable CoolmaxTM moisture wicking liner – Dual-density EPS liner

– Two shell sizes and 4 EPS liners for precise fit

– Meets or exceeds ECE 22.05 and DOT certified

- Multiple intake and exhaust ports to keep you cool