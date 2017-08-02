Answer Racing Announces 2018 Line
Irvine, Ca – Answer Racing is pleased to announce the arrival of the 2018 Apparel Collection. This seasons line has definitely seen some changes from years past not only on the product side but we are introducing an all new Icon and logo for the brand. The new Icon was inspired by the triangle logo that Answer used in the late 80’s and early 90’s but now includes the updated “A”.
Helmet
Driven by a passion for creating a higher standard, the AR-5 helmet by Answer Racing brings an unparalleled step forward in safety and value. Never before has a fiberglass helmet been equipped with MIPS technology at such an affordable price. Developed by brain surgeons and scientists to reduce forces on the brain, MIPS have revolutionized the way we think about helmet safety. By adding a low-friction layer between the helmet and head, MIPS helps to reduce rotational forces on the brain that can occur during angled impacts to the head. A refined interior features CoolmaxTM technology that aids in evaporative cooling, a dual-density EPS liner that offers superior impact absorption and removable/washable cheek pads and helmet liner.
FEATURES
– Lightweight, premium, fiberglass shell
– Removable, washable, and replaceable CoolmaxTM moisture wicking liner – Dual-density EPS liner
– Two shell sizes and 4 EPS liners for precise fit
– Meets or exceeds ECE 22.05 and DOT certified
- Multiple intake and exhaust ports to keep you cool
Gear
It all started with a simple directive; make innovation the driving force for creation of the 2018 Answer Trinity Jersey and Pant kit. Fit, weight and performance are the three most important features in any motocross gear, the Trinity collection has tested at the highest levels in all three categories. Utilizing over 40 years of experience in combination with extensive research, development and testing, Answer has truly met the initial directive to build the lightest, most comfortable and highest performance kit on the market.
PANTS
– 320-denier multi-weave 4-way stretch nylon knee panels – Durable, 900-denier poly seat panel
– Drum-dyed and de-bossed leather inner knee panels
– Interwoven aramid inner leg heat barriers
– Mesh lower leg panel allows for unobstructed airflow
– Adjustable internal waist fitting system
– Integrated knee and thigh TPR system with mesh-air flow panel’s
– Laser cut ventilation panel’s
– Strategically engineered stretch channels add support without limiting flexibility
- Double and triple stitching throughout
JERSEY
– Strategically located laser cut ventilation holes
– Minimalistic, spandex stretch neck panel
– Articulated panels in targeted flex zones
– Lightweight, athletic fitting body form
– Ergonomic shaped front panel minimizes bulk while in the riding position
– Spandex stretch dart on sleeve opening provides a comfortable, tailored fit
– Lightweight, welded cuff openings with Spandex darts to help maintain shape
– Fade-resistant, sublimated panels and graphics