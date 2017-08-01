Sign of the (Lap) Times: Washougal

This past weekend at Washougal, Marvin Musquin and Eli Tomac finally started out front with each other and even traded some plastic colors at one point in the first moto. Musquin handled the deceivingly slick Washougal conditions with grace and was able to win both motos, pushing his moto win streak up to four after his crash at Southwick.
In the 250 Class, Joey Savatgy got his second win in a row, but the real drama involved Adam Cianciarulo, who was fighting for his first ever overall win.
Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the Lap Times. First, our traditional lap time charts.
450 Moto 1
|Lap Rank
|Finish
|Best Lap
|On Lap
|Avg Lap Time
|Rider
|1
|2nd
|2:11.456
|8
|2:14.417
|Eli Tomac
|2
|1st
|2:11.499
|8
|2:13.843
|Marvin Musquin
|3
|3rd
|2:13.854
|4
|2:15.921
|Cole Seely
|4
|7th
|2:14.457
|10
|2:16.699
|Blake Baggett
|5
|6th
|2:14.593
|12
|2:16.410
|Weston Peick
|6
|4th
|2:15.239
|12
|2:16.434
|Martin Davalos
|7
|5th
|2:15.254
|12
|2:16.589
|Dean Wilson
|8
|8th
|2:15.672
|7
|2:17.990
|Justin Bogle
|9
|9th
|2:15.901
|6
|2:18.471
|Christian Craig
|10
|20th
|2:17.482
|7
|2:20.149
|Fredrik Noren
450 Moto 2
|Lap Rank
|Finish
|Best Lap
|On Lap
|Avg Lap Time
|Rider
|1
|1st
|2:11.590
|6
|2:15.139
|Marvin Musquin
|2
|2nd
|2:11.573
|6
|2:15.861
|Eli Tomac
|3
|4th
|2:13.990
|6
|2:16.789
|Blake Baggett
|4
|3rd
|2:14.262
|6
|2:16.747
|Martin Davalos
|5
|5th
|2:14.906
|6
|2:17.530
|Cole Seely
|6
|8th
|2:15.898
|6
|2:18.855
|Weston Peick
|7
|7th
|2:15.969
|6
|2:18.408
|Fredrik Noren
|8
|6th
|2:16.146
|6
|2:18.268
|Dean Wilson
|9
|10th
|2:16.701
|5
|2:20.959
|Justin Bogle
|10
|9th
|2:16.955
|6
|2:19.133
|Christian Craig
250 Moto 1
|Lap Rank
|Finish
|Best Lap
|On Lap
|Avg Lap Time
|Rider
|1
|2nd
|2:13.822
|8
|2:16.364
|Adam Cianciarulo
|2
|1st
|2:13.877
|5
|2:16.032
|Aaron Plessinger
|3
|4th
|2:14.330
|9
|2:15.799
|Zach Osborne
|4
|3rd
|2:14.806
|9
|2:16.692
|Dylan Ferrandis
|5
|7th
|2:15.100
|7
|2:17.042
|Joey Savatgy
|6
|6th
|2:15.135
|7
|2:16.744
|RJ Hampshire
|7
|8th
|2:15.284
|6
|2:17.818
|Sean Cantrell
|8
|9th
|2:15.338
|4
|2:17.340
|Jeremy Martin
|9
|5th
|2:15.449
|3
|2:16.644
|Mitchell Harrison
|10
|13th
|2:15.560
|8
|2:17.636
|Chase Sexton
250 Moto 2
|Lap Rank
|Finish
|Best Lap
|On Lap
|Avg Lap Time
|Rider
|1
|3rd
|2:14.357
|6
|2:16.239
|Zach Osborne
|2
|2nd
|2:14.781
|4
|2:16.507
|RJ Hampshire
|3
|7th
|2:15.164
|3
|2:17.595
|Colt Nichols
|4
|1st
|2:15.374
|5
|2:16.414
|Joey Savatgy
|5
|9th
|2:15.468
|7
|2:18.573
|Aaron Plessinger
|6
|5th
|2:15.469
|4
|2:16.813
|Adam Cianciarulo
|7
|4th
|2:15.795
|4
|2:16.525
|Dylan Ferrandis
|8
|6th
|2:15.834
|7
|2:17.293
|Jeremy Martin
|9
|8th
|2:15.955
|6
|2:17.369
|Shane McElrath
|10
|12th
|2:16.068
|6
|2:18.711
|Chase Sexton
Tomac vs Musquin: Moto 1
Tomac and Musquin didn't quite have the 35-minute long bar-banging fight that I'm sure we'd all like to see, but on lap five of the first moto there was some contact between the two.
After this minor incident (that looked pretty accidental), Musquin settled into a pace and was able to get his lap time down by nearly two seconds. Musquin isn't quite sure why he got faster, though. In the post race press conference he said: "In the first moto I was just fighting with the bike and I didn’t have any good flow, and Eli was right there. Then for some reason I got a little bit better, a little bit better and build up confidence and the riding was better and I was able to win."
Tomac was able to match his pace for a little bit, but then started to fall off on lap 12. After the race Tomac said: "He was just going fast. I was doing what I could. We had that little bump together. Then I was trying to settle into a pace, but he kept going that same speed. Couldn’t stay with him and take high risks doing it. My goal was to just settle in second place at that point. That’s all I was today was second-best guy."
Take a look at their times for the entire first moto.
One Pass
Adam Cianciarulo was so close to winning his first Lucas Oil Pro Motocross race this past Saturday. With one lap to go, he just needed to hold off a hard-charging Dylan Ferrandis and he would have secured the overall win by one point. But Ferrandis made the pass on the backside of horsepower hill, and with that pass went AC's chance for the overall.
AC not only lost his chance at the win , but he also got pushed all the way back to fourth overall. The points were so tight between the top six riders at the end of the day that I wanted to see how the top five overall flipped around with just a few passes. The major moves were AC falling all the way to fourth and Ferrandis climbing up to third from fifth place. Take a look at what the overall finishes would have been if the race had ended on certain laps.
|Standing
|Overall on Lap 12
|Overall on Lap 13
|Overall on Lap 14
|Overall on Lap 15
|Overall on Lap 16
|1st
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Joey Savatgy
|2nd
|Joey Savatgy
|Joey Savatgy
|Joey Savatgy
|Joey Savatgy
|Zach Osborne
|3rd
|RJ Hampshire
|RJ Hampshire
|Zach Osborne
|Zach Osborne
|Dylan Ferrandis
|4th
|Zach Osborne
|Zacho Osborne
|RJ Hampshire
|RJ Hampshire
|Adam Cianciarulo
|5th
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Dylan Ferrandis
|RJ Hampshire