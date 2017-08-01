Sign of the (Lap) Times: Washougal

This past weekend at Washougal, Marvin Musquin and Eli Tomac finally started out front with each other and even traded some plastic colors at one point in the first moto. Musquin handled the deceivingly slick Washougal conditions with grace and was able to win both motos, pushing his moto win streak up to four after his crash at Southwick. In the 250 Class, Joey Savatgy got his second win in a row, but the real drama involved Adam Cianciarulo, who was fighting for his first ever overall win. Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the Lap Times. First, our traditional lap time charts. 450 Moto 1 Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 2nd 2:11.456 8 2:14.417 Eli Tomac 2 1st 2:11.499 8 2:13.843 Marvin Musquin 3 3rd 2:13.854 4 2:15.921 Cole Seely 4 7th 2:14.457 10 2:16.699 Blake Baggett 5 6th 2:14.593 12 2:16.410 Weston Peick 6 4th 2:15.239 12 2:16.434 Martin Davalos 7 5th 2:15.254 12 2:16.589 Dean Wilson 8 8th 2:15.672 7 2:17.990 Justin Bogle 9 9th 2:15.901 6 2:18.471 Christian Craig 10 20th 2:17.482 7 2:20.149 Fredrik Noren 450 Moto 2 Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1st 2:11.590 6 2:15.139 Marvin Musquin 2 2nd 2:11.573 6 2:15.861 Eli Tomac 3 4th 2:13.990 6 2:16.789 Blake Baggett 4 3rd 2:14.262 6 2:16.747 Martin Davalos 5 5th 2:14.906 6 2:17.530 Cole Seely 6 8th 2:15.898 6 2:18.855 Weston Peick 7 7th 2:15.969 6 2:18.408 Fredrik Noren 8 6th 2:16.146 6 2:18.268 Dean Wilson 9 10th 2:16.701 5 2:20.959 Justin Bogle 10 9th 2:16.955 6 2:19.133 Christian Craig 250 Moto 1 Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 2nd 2:13.822 8 2:16.364 Adam Cianciarulo 2 1st 2:13.877 5 2:16.032 Aaron Plessinger 3 4th 2:14.330 9 2:15.799 Zach Osborne 4 3rd 2:14.806 9 2:16.692 Dylan Ferrandis 5 7th 2:15.100 7 2:17.042 Joey Savatgy 6 6th 2:15.135 7 2:16.744 RJ Hampshire 7 8th 2:15.284 6 2:17.818 Sean Cantrell 8 9th 2:15.338 4 2:17.340 Jeremy Martin 9 5th 2:15.449 3 2:16.644 Mitchell Harrison 10 13th 2:15.560 8 2:17.636 Chase Sexton 250 Moto 2 Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 3rd 2:14.357 6 2:16.239 Zach Osborne 2 2nd 2:14.781 4 2:16.507 RJ Hampshire 3 7th 2:15.164 3 2:17.595 Colt Nichols 4 1st 2:15.374 5 2:16.414 Joey Savatgy 5 9th 2:15.468 7 2:18.573 Aaron Plessinger 6 5th 2:15.469 4 2:16.813 Adam Cianciarulo 7 4th 2:15.795 4 2:16.525 Dylan Ferrandis 8 6th 2:15.834 7 2:17.293 Jeremy Martin 9 8th 2:15.955 6 2:17.369 Shane McElrath 10 12th 2:16.068 6 2:18.711 Chase Sexton Tomac vs Musquin: Moto 1 Tomac and Musquin didn't quite have the 35-minute long bar-banging fight that I'm sure we'd all like to see, but on lap five of the first moto there was some contact between the two.

After this minor incident (that looked pretty accidental), Musquin settled into a pace and was able to get his lap time down by nearly two seconds. Musquin isn't quite sure why he got faster, though. In the post race press conference he said: "In the first moto I was just fighting with the bike and I didn’t have any good flow, and Eli was right there. Then for some reason I got a little bit better, a little bit better and build up confidence and the riding was better and I was able to win." Tomac was able to match his pace for a little bit, but then started to fall off on lap 12. After the race Tomac said: "He was just going fast. I was doing what I could. We had that little bump together. Then I was trying to settle into a pace, but he kept going that same speed. Couldn’t stay with him and take high risks doing it. My goal was to just settle in second place at that point. That’s all I was today was second-best guy." Take a look at their times for the entire first moto.

One Pass Adam Cianciarulo was so close to winning his first Lucas Oil Pro Motocross race this past Saturday. With one lap to go, he just needed to hold off a hard-charging Dylan Ferrandis and he would have secured the overall win by one point. But Ferrandis made the pass on the backside of horsepower hill, and with that pass went AC's chance for the overall.