Racer X Films: 2018 Yamaha YZ450 Intro

The new Yamaha Power Tuner App released with the 2018 YZ450F makes it possible to modify engine mapping in even greater detail than before. It also allows users to share settings among their team or with friends (along with other information) thus evolving the system into a tool that helps facilitate communication.

The 2018 YZ450F is the world’s first production motocross bike with a wireless smartphone based engine tuner. The all-new Yamaha Power Tuner iOS ® and Android ® App and communication control unit connects the rider with the bike like never before. The new Yamaha Power Tuner App can make fuel and ignition mapping changes – uploaded wirelessly to the bike via the onboard Wi-Fi system – for the ultimate in track-side tuning. A “Log” function allows you to make notes about your riding location, conditions, bike settings and more, giving you a baseline for future rides. The app can also monitor a range of information such as RPM, throttle position, engine coolant temperature and more. There is also a maintenance function with customizable trip meters to monitor run times for items you decide.

Grant Langston gets an introduction to the all-new 2018 YZ450F. With an all-new chassis, motor, sleeker and lower cockpit, electric start, and mobile device electronic mapping controls, Yamaha has put together a great package for 2018. Grant talks about what he likes and addresses some areas for improvement from his experience out at Glen Helen.

WORLD’S FIRST PRODUCTION POWER TUNER APP

The YZ450F radiators and exhaust have also been modified for improved performance and weight distribution. The updated radiators are larger and angled more directly in the incoming air stream for improved cooling under the most demanding race conditions. The innovative wraparound exhaust pipe design improves mass concentration and improves power development, with revised geometry for 2018. This layout moves the rear end of the exhaust pipe farther forward and enables a muffler position close to the center of the mass.

Returning for the 2018 model, Yamaha’s Launch Control System (LCS) is integrated into the YZ450F for optimized engine output that results in a quicker, smoother race start, boosting controllability out of the gate and ensuring the rider has the best chance to get the holeshot and lead the competition into the first turn.

NEW FRAME AND OPTIMIZED ERGONOMICS

The all-new compact bilateral beam frame of the YZ further refines the instinctive handling. Redesigned upper frame bracing, rear frame spars and all new engine mounts centralize mass and increase rigidity on lateral, horizontal and vertical axis to provide an ideal balance between cornering feel and straight-line rigidity. Simply, the new frame was designed to improve contact to the ground and provide the best possible balance of stiffness for bump absorption, and effortless cornering.

Surrounding this fully redesigned chassis, the 2018 YZ450F features a new lighter, compact body from tip to tail. The radiator shrouds incorporate a new air duct with a concave shape that not only improves styling, but is also narrower for better knee grip and overall rider movement. The seat height has been reduced by 8mm towards the front and almost 20mm lower at the tail end, giving the rider better maneuverability on the bike.

EASILY TUNED KYB® COIL SPRING SUSPENSION

The industry-leading, fully adjustable KYB® coil spring-type fork with speed sensitive damping provides exceptional balance between handling and bump absorption for race-winning performance. The KYB® shock boasts new damping characteristics to match the new chassis. The reservoir has been increased 30cc to increase damping control during long motos.

Available in either Team Yamaha Blue or White color schemes, complete with the onboard Communication Control Unit (CCU) and the Yamaha Smartphone Power Tuner App, the all-new 2018 YZ450F will arrive at Yamaha dealers starting in August 2017 with a MSRP of $9,199.

More information on the 2018 YZ450F and all Yamaha motocross models can be found at www.yamahamotorsports.com/motocross.

To find out more about Yamaha’s bLU cRU rider support program, as well as demo opportunities and riding schools, visit www.yamahamotorsports.com/sport/pages/blu-cru-off-road-membership-benefits.