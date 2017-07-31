Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

July 31, 2017 8:00am
by:

LUCAS OIL PRO MOTOCROSS

Washougal - 250

- Washougal, WA

PositionRiderHometownMotosMachine
1Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA7 - 1 Kawasaki KX 250F
2Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA4 - 3 Husqvarna FC250
3Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France3 - 4 Yamaha YZ 250F
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL2 - 5 Kawasaki KX 250F
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL6 - 2 Honda CRF250R
6Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH1 - 9 Yamaha YZ 250F
7Jeremy Martin Millville, MN9 - 6 Honda CRF250R
8Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK10 - 7 Yamaha YZ 250F
9Shane Mcelrath Canton, NC11 - 8 KTM 250 SX-F FE
10Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI5 - 15 Yamaha YZ 250F
11Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ12 - 10 Yamaha YZ 250F
12Sean Cantrell Murrieta, CA8 - 16 KTM 250 SX-F FE
13Chase Sexton La Moille, IL13 - 12 Honda CRF250R
14Nick Gaines Ringgold, GA15 - 13 Yamaha YZ 250F
15Bradley Taft Nixa, MO14 - 14 Yamaha YZ 250F
16Kyle Cunningham Aledo, TX40 - 11 Suzuki RMZ 250
17Austin Root Chester, SC17 - 17 Husqvarna FC250
18Lorenzo Locurcio Cairo, GA16 - 19 Yamaha YZ 250F
19Dylan Summerlin Kent, WA20 - 18 Husqvarna FC250
20Cody Williams Barneveld, WI18 - 35 Yamaha YZ 250F
21Josiah Hempen Argyle, IA19 - 22 Yamaha YZ 250F
22Chris Howell Spokane, WA23 - 20 Husqvarna FC250
23Ben Evans Boise, ID22 - 21 KTM 250 SX-F
24Deegan Vonlossberg Palmdale, CA21 - 26 Yamaha YZ 250F
25Kele Russell Seabeck, WA25 - 24 Husqvarna FC250
26Bradley Lionnet South Africa24 - 25 Kawasaki KX 250F
27Aaron Zielfelder Madbury, NH29 - 23 Honda CRF250R
28McCoy Brough Kaysville, UT26 - 27 Honda CRF250R
29Alexander Nagy Richmond, IL28 - 29 Suzuki RMZ 250
30Chance Blackburn Spokane, WA27 - 30 KTM 250 SX-F
31Garret Loppolo Lincoln, CA30 - 32 Yamaha YZ 250F
32Blaine Silveira Lemoore, CA35 - 28 Honda CRF250R
33Brian Medeiros Koloa, HI33 - 31 Yamaha YZ 250F
34Jared Trepanier Bemidji, MN31 - 33 Yamaha YZ 250F
35Tyler Krisman Pine Grove, CA32 - 34 Yamaha YZ 250F
36Gared Steinke Woodland, CA34 - 37 Husqvarna TC125
37Luke Hempen Argyle, IA36 - 38 Yamaha YZ 250F
38Mark Worth Queen Creek, AZ39 - 36 Yamaha YZ 250F
39Kyle Hopkins Houston, TX38 - 39 KTM 250 SX-F
40Jon Ames Riverside, CA37 - 40 Yamaha YZ 250F
Full Results

Washougal - 450

- Washougal, WA

PositionRiderHometownMotosMachine
1Marvin Musquin La Reole, France1 - 1 KTM 450 SX-F FE
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO2 - 2 Kawasaki KX 450F
3Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador4 - 3 Husqvarna FC450
4Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA3 - 5 Honda CRF450R
5Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA7 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F FE
6Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom5 - 6 Husqvarna FC450
7Weston Peick Wildomar, CA6 - 8 Suzuki RMZ 450
8Christian Craig Hemet, CA9 - 9 Honda CRF450R
9Justin Bogle Cushing, OK8 - 10 Suzuki RMZ 450
10Dakota Alix Jay, VT12 - 12 KTM 450 SX-F FE
11Justin Hoeft Castaic, CA11 - 14 Yamaha YZ 450F
12Henry Miller Rochester, MN13 - 13 Yamaha YZ 450F
13Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden20 - 7 Honda CRF450R
14Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO17 - 11 KTM 450 SX-F FE
15Tommy Weeck Carnation, WA15 - 15 Honda CRF450R
16Dylan Merriam Corona, CA14 - 16 Yamaha YZ 450F
17Matt Bisceglia Weatherford, TX10 - 35 Suzuki RMZ 450
18Tyler Bowers Danville, KY16 - 19 Kawasaki KX 450F
19Toshiki Tomita Kanazawa, Japan21 - 17 Honda CRF450R
20Josh Mosiman Sebastopol, CA29 - 18 Husqvarna FC450
21Heath Harrison Silverhill, AL18 - 37 Yamaha YZ 450F
22Chris Alldredge Powell Butte, OR19 - 36 KTM 450 SX-F
23Brandon Scharer Gardena, CA23 - 20 Yamaha YZ 450F
24Ronnie Stewart Easton, PA25 - 22 Suzuki RMZ 450
25Alex Ray Jackson, TN22 - 28 Yamaha YZ 450F
26Collin Jurin Kirkland, WA24 - 27 Kawasaki KX 450F
27Jeremy Hand Mantua, OH26 - 26 KTM 450 SX-F
28Dare DeMartile Lincoln, CA31 - 23 Honda CRF450R
29Dakota Tedder Surfside, CA34 - 21 Kawasaki KX 450F
30Austin Kouba Boise, ID27 - 29 Kawasaki KX 450F
31Brandan Leith Eagle Mountain, UT32 - 25 Kawasaki KX 450F
32Zack Williams Elko, MN35 - 24 Honda CRF450R
33Morgan Burger Nampa, ID30 - 31 Honda CRF450R
34Kyle Gills Wiggins, MS36 - 30 Honda CRF450R
35Brad Nauditt Colbert, WA33 - 33 Honda CRF450R
36John Short Pilot Point, TX28 - 40 Yamaha YZ 450F
37Vann Martin Houston, TX40 - 32 Honda CRF450R
38Dustin Pipes Fresno, CA38 - 34 Suzuki RMZ 450
39Ricky Dietrich Snohomish, WA37 - 39 Kawasaki KX 450F
40Nicolas Rolando Philippines39 - 38 Suzuki RMZ 450
Full Results

250 Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA377
2Jeremy Martin Millville, MN303
3Alex Martin Millville, MN296
4Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA281
5Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France264
6Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH256
7Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL254
8Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK213
9Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI212
10Shane Mcelrath Canton, NC192
11Austin Forkner Richards, MO184
12R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL135
13Sean Cantrell Murrieta, CA131
14Chase Sexton La Moille, IL115
15Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ108
16Nick Gaines Ringgold, GA95
17Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR88
18Lorenzo Locurcio Cairo, GA85
19Kyle Cunningham Aledo, TX69
20Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA64
Full Standings

450 Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO373
2Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA341
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France319
4Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom269
5Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA228
6Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM216
7Justin Bogle Cushing, OK212
8Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador208
9Weston Peick Wildomar, CA197
10Cooper Webb Newport, NC177
11Justin Barcia Monroe, NY172
12Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden161
13Broc Tickle Holly, MI146
14Josh Grant Riverside, CA143
15Christian Craig Hemet, CA139
16Dakota Alix Jay, VT112
17Henry Miller Rochester, MN77
18John Short Pilot Point, TX50
19Heath Harrison Silverhill, AL42
20Josh Mosiman Sebastopol, CA39
Full Standings

CANADIAN MOTOCROSS NATIONALS

Round 8 - River Glade MX Park - Moncton, New Brunswick

MX1

OVERALL FINISH RIDER MOTO 1 MOTO 2 BIKE
1st Christophe Pourcel 2nd 1st Husqvarna
2nd Matt Goerke 1st 2nd Yamaha
3rd Mike Alessi 3rd 3rd Kawasaki
4th Kyle Chisholm 5th 4th Honda
5th Tyler Medaglia 4th 5th Honda
6th Colton Facciotti 6th 6th Honda
7th Cade Clason 10th 7th KTM
8th Jesse Wentland 9th 8th Suzuki
9th Keylan Meston 8th 9th Yamaha
10th  Tim Tremblay 11th 10th Yamaha

MX2

OVERALL FINISH RIDER MOTO 1 MOTO 2 BIKE
1st Shawn Maffenbeier 1st1 1st Yamaha
2nd Jesse Pettis 2nd 2nd Yamaha
3rd Jacob Hayes 3rd 3rd Kawasaki
4th Dylan Wright 4th 4th Honda
5th Ryan Surratt 5th 5th Kawasaki
6th Davey Fraser 9th 6th Husqvarna
7th Tanner Ward 8th 7th KTM
8th Hayden Halstead 10th 8th Yamaha
9th Bobby Piazza 7th 12th Husqvarna
10th  Jeremy Pronovost 13th 9th Yamaha
MX1 Podium.
MX1 Podium. CMRC

MX1 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Matt Goerke 425
2nd Christophe Pourcel 406
3rd Mike Alessi 366
4th Colton Facciotti 366
5th Tyler Medaglia 355
6th Dillan Epstein 328
7th Kyle Chisholm 298
8th Tim Tremblay 263
9th Cade Clason 248
10th  Nathan Biles 208

MX2 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS 
1st Shawn Maffenbeier 388
2nd Ryan Surratt 342
3rd Rylan Wright 341
4th Josh Osby 307
5th Cole Thompson 298
6th Jacob Hayes 286
7th Jesse Pettis 259
8th Davey Fraser 250
9th Casey Keast 249
10th  Hayden Halstead 238

AUSTRALIAN MX NATIONALS

Round 8 – Port Macquarie – New South Wales

MX1 450 Pro

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Dean Ferris
2nd Todd Waters
3rd Luke Clout
4th Brett Metcalfe
5th Nathan Crawford
6th Kade Mosig
7th Kirk Gibbs
8th Luke Styke
9th Kyle Peters
10th Dylan Long

MX2 250 Pro

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Egan Mastin
2nd Wilson Todd
3rd Mitchell Evans
4th Kyle Webster
5th Hamish Harwood
6th Jayden Rykers
7th Richie Evans
8th Dylan Wills
9th Jay Wilson
10th Connor Tierney

MX1 450 Pro Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Dean Ferris 562
2nd Kirk Gibbs 487
3rd Kade Mosig 436
4th Todd Waters 421
5th Luke Styke 408
6th Luke Clout 378
7th Kyle Peters 371
8th Brett Metcalfe 350
9th Nathan Crawford 304
10th Joel Green 267

MX2 250 Pro Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Wilson Todd 490
2nd Egan Mastin 477
3rd Mitchell Evans 476
4th Hamish Harwood 427
5th Kyle Webster 399
6th Dylan Wills 381
7th Jayden Rykers 371
8th Jackson Richardson 365
9th Richie Evans 350
10th Joel Evans 281

FIM Junior Motocross World Championship

Lange Motokeskus – Tartu County, Estonia 

65cc

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Ivano Van Erp
2nd Mads Fredsoe Sorensen
3rd Kayden Minear
4th Maksymilian Chwalik
5th Saku Mansikkamaki
6th Jet Alsop
7th Wal Beaney
8th Kirils Maslovs
9th Aleh Makhnou
10th Kasimir Hindersson

85cc

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Eddie Wade
2nd Noel Nilsson
3rd Kay Karssemakers
4th Florian Miot
5th Max Palsson
6th Magnus Smith
7th Kay de Wolf
8th Piler Constantin
9th Adam Zsolt Kovacs
10th Andrea Roncoli

125cc

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Gianluca Facchetti
2nd Kevin Horgmo
3rd Mikkel Haarup
4th Brian Strubhart Moreau
5th Rick Elzinga
6th Andreas Hiiemagi
7th Tim Edberg
8th Rene Hofer
9th Raivo Dankers
10th Emilio Scuteri

OTHER 2017 CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

AMSOIL GNCC, PRESENTED BY MAXXIS

XC1 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Kailub Russell 211
2nd Thad DuVall 192
3rd Steward Baylor 159
4th Ricky Russell 144
5th Grant Baylor 124
6th Trevor Bollinger 109
7th Jordan Ashburn 99
8th Russell Bobbitt 96
9th Ryan Sipes 95
10th Christopher Bach 88

XC2 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Joshua Toth 243
2nd Craig Delong 186
3rd Layne Michael 186
4th Micael Witkowski 159
5th Jesse Groemm 140
6th Austin Lee 126
7th Benjamin Kelley 118
8th Zack Hayes 109
9th Samuel Evans 85
10th Zach Nolan 79

XC3 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Jason Thomas 232
2nd Mark Heresco Jr. 180
3rd Hunter Neuwirth 180
4th Jack Edmondson 145
5th Joshua Adkins 115
6th Jaryn Williams 114
7th Devan Welch 97
8th Paul Whibley 67
9th Dustin Gibson 61
10th Nate Smith 47

WXC 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Becca Sheets 170
2nd Tayla Jones 160
3rd Mackenzie Tricker 144
4th Rachel Gutish 100
5th Brooke Cosner 86
6th Kendall LaFollette 80
7th Shelby Rolen 74
8th Taylor Johnston 32
9th Natasha LaChapelle 31
10th Rachael Archer 26

FIM WORLD MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

MXGP 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Antonio Cairoli 523
2nd Clement Desalle 431
3rd Jeffrey Herlings 418
4th Gautier Paulin 417
5th Tim Gajser 353
6th Romain Febvre 338
7th Max Nagl 308
8th Jeremy Van Horebeek 294
9th Evgeny Bobryshev 286
10th Arnaud Tonus 279

MX2

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Pauls Jonass 548
2nd Jeremy Seewer 501
3rd Thomas Kjer Olsen 403
4th Benoit Paturel 398
5th Julien Lieber 374
6th Thomas Covington 339
7th Brian Bogers 273
8th Jorge Prado 268
9th Brent Van donink 226
10th Hunter Lawrence 225

MX Masters of Germany

MX Masters 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Dennis Ullrich 128
2nd Jens Getteman 104
3rd Hunter Lawrence 88
4th Brian Hsu 80
5th Henry Jacobi 79
6th Christian Brockel 71
7th Cedric Grobben 65
8th Bence Szvoboda 52
9th Jaromir Romancik 51
10th Jeremy Seewer 50

Swiss MX Championship

MX Open Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Yves Furlato 80
2nd Andy Baumgartner 71
3rd Kim Schaffter 56
4th Nicolas Bender 54
5th Petr Smitka 50
6th Arnaud Tonus 50
7th Alain Schafer 47
8th Jose Butron 42
9th Valentin Guillod 42
10th Alexandre Lejeune 39

MX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Luca Bruggmann 87
2nd Killian Auberson 86
3rd Enzo Steffen 78
4th Steven Champal 65
5th Robin Scheiben 53
6th Maurice Chanton 52
7th David Schoch 51
8th Nico Seiler 49
9th Timothy Jaunin 41
10th Kevin Auberson 40

2017 CHAMPIONS

RIDER CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE CLASS
Ryan Dungey Monster Energy Supercross 450SX
Justin Hill Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region
Zach Osborne Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Region
Gavin Faith Amsoil Arenacross 250AX
Ryan Breece Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites West Region
Justin Cooper Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites East Region
Nick Schmidt​ ADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
Sam Sunderland​ Dakar Rally Bike
Brock Hoyer​ Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli​ Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Jorge Prado​ Italian Motocross Championship MX2
Mike Brown 250 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Marshal Weltin 450 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Thomas Ramette​ Pro Class Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
Graham Jarvis​ Hell's Gate Bike
Colton Haaker SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
Cody Cooper New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
Hamish Harwood New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2
Kirk Gibbs Manjimup 15,000 Allstars
Alfredo Gomez Ezberg Rodeo Bike