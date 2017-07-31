Wake-Up Call

LUCAS OIL PRO MOTOCROSS
Washougal - 250
Washougal Motocross - Washougal, WA
Washougal - 450
Washougal Motocross - Washougal, WA
250 Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|377
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|303
|3
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|296
|4
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|281
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|264
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|256
|7
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|254
|8
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|213
|9
|Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
|212
|10
|Shane Mcelrath
|Canton, NC
|192
|11
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|184
|12
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|135
|13
|Sean Cantrell
|Murrieta, CA
|131
|14
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|115
|15
|Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
|108
|16
|Nick Gaines
|Ringgold, GA
|95
|17
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|88
|18
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Cairo, GA
|85
|19
|Kyle Cunningham
|Aledo, TX
|69
|20
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|64
450 Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|373
|2
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|341
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|319
|4
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|269
|5
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|228
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|216
|7
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|212
|8
|Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|208
|9
|Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
|197
|10
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|177
|11
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|172
|12
|Fredrik Noren
|Lidköping, Sweden
|161
|13
|Broc Tickle
|Holly, MI
|146
|14
|Josh Grant
|Riverside, CA
|143
|15
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|139
|16
|Dakota Alix
|Jay, VT
|112
|17
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|77
|18
|John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
|50
|19
|Heath Harrison
|Silverhill, AL
|42
|20
|Josh Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|39
CANADIAN MOTOCROSS NATIONALS
Round 8 - River Glade MX Park - Moncton, New Brunswick
MX1
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|MOTO 1
|MOTO 2
|BIKE
|1st
|Christophe Pourcel
|2nd
|1st
|Husqvarna
|2nd
|Matt Goerke
|1st
|2nd
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Mike Alessi
|3rd
|3rd
|Kawasaki
|4th
|Kyle Chisholm
|5th
|4th
|Honda
|5th
|Tyler Medaglia
|4th
|5th
|Honda
|6th
|Colton Facciotti
|6th
|6th
|Honda
|7th
|Cade Clason
|10th
|7th
|KTM
|8th
|Jesse Wentland
|9th
|8th
|Suzuki
|9th
|Keylan Meston
|8th
|9th
|Yamaha
|10th
|Tim Tremblay
|11th
|10th
|Yamaha
MX2
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|MOTO 1
|MOTO 2
|BIKE
|1st
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|1st1
|1st
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Jesse Pettis
|2nd
|2nd
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Jacob Hayes
|3rd
|3rd
|Kawasaki
|4th
|Dylan Wright
|4th
|4th
|Honda
|5th
|Ryan Surratt
|5th
|5th
|Kawasaki
|6th
|Davey Fraser
|9th
|6th
|Husqvarna
|7th
|Tanner Ward
|8th
|7th
|KTM
|8th
|Hayden Halstead
|10th
|8th
|Yamaha
|9th
|Bobby Piazza
|7th
|12th
|Husqvarna
|10th
|Jeremy Pronovost
|13th
|9th
|Yamaha
MX1 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Matt Goerke
|425
|2nd
|Christophe Pourcel
|406
|3rd
|Mike Alessi
|366
|4th
|Colton Facciotti
|366
|5th
|Tyler Medaglia
|355
|6th
|Dillan Epstein
|328
|7th
|Kyle Chisholm
|298
|8th
|Tim Tremblay
|263
|9th
|Cade Clason
|248
|10th
|Nathan Biles
|208
MX2 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|388
|2nd
|Ryan Surratt
|342
|3rd
|Rylan Wright
|341
|4th
|Josh Osby
|307
|5th
|Cole Thompson
|298
|6th
|Jacob Hayes
|286
|7th
|Jesse Pettis
|259
|8th
|Davey Fraser
|250
|9th
|Casey Keast
|249
|10th
|Hayden Halstead
|238
AUSTRALIAN MX NATIONALS
Round 8 – Port Macquarie – New South Wales
MX1 450 Pro
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|2nd
|Todd Waters
|3rd
|Luke Clout
|4th
|Brett Metcalfe
|5th
|Nathan Crawford
|6th
|Kade Mosig
|7th
|Kirk Gibbs
|8th
|Luke Styke
|9th
|Kyle Peters
|10th
|Dylan Long
MX2 250 Pro
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Egan Mastin
|2nd
|Wilson Todd
|3rd
|Mitchell Evans
|4th
|Kyle Webster
|5th
|Hamish Harwood
|6th
|Jayden Rykers
|7th
|Richie Evans
|8th
|Dylan Wills
|9th
|Jay Wilson
|10th
|Connor Tierney
MX1 450 Pro Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|562
|2nd
|Kirk Gibbs
|487
|3rd
|Kade Mosig
|436
|4th
|Todd Waters
|421
|5th
|Luke Styke
|408
|6th
|Luke Clout
|378
|7th
|Kyle Peters
|371
|8th
|Brett Metcalfe
|350
|9th
|Nathan Crawford
|304
|10th
|Joel Green
|267
MX2 250 Pro Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Wilson Todd
|490
|2nd
|Egan Mastin
|477
|3rd
|Mitchell Evans
|476
|4th
|Hamish Harwood
|427
|5th
|Kyle Webster
|399
|6th
|Dylan Wills
|381
|7th
|Jayden Rykers
|371
|8th
|Jackson Richardson
|365
|9th
|Richie Evans
|350
|10th
|Joel Evans
|281
FIM Junior Motocross World Championship
Lange Motokeskus – Tartu County, Estonia
65cc
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Ivano Van Erp
|2nd
|Mads Fredsoe Sorensen
|3rd
|Kayden Minear
|4th
|Maksymilian Chwalik
|5th
|Saku Mansikkamaki
|6th
|Jet Alsop
|7th
|Wal Beaney
|8th
|Kirils Maslovs
|9th
|Aleh Makhnou
|10th
|Kasimir Hindersson
85cc
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Eddie Wade
|2nd
|Noel Nilsson
|3rd
|Kay Karssemakers
|4th
|Florian Miot
|5th
|Max Palsson
|6th
|Magnus Smith
|7th
|Kay de Wolf
|8th
|Piler Constantin
|9th
|Adam Zsolt Kovacs
|10th
|Andrea Roncoli
125cc
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Gianluca Facchetti
|2nd
|Kevin Horgmo
|3rd
|Mikkel Haarup
|4th
|Brian Strubhart Moreau
|5th
|Rick Elzinga
|6th
|Andreas Hiiemagi
|7th
|Tim Edberg
|8th
|Rene Hofer
|9th
|Raivo Dankers
|10th
|Emilio Scuteri
OTHER 2017 CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS
AMSOIL GNCC, PRESENTED BY MAXXIS
XC1
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|211
|2nd
|Thad DuVall
|192
|3rd
|Steward Baylor
|159
|4th
|Ricky Russell
|144
|5th
|Grant Baylor
|124
|6th
|Trevor Bollinger
|109
|7th
|Jordan Ashburn
|99
|8th
|Russell Bobbitt
|96
|9th
|Ryan Sipes
|95
|10th
|Christopher Bach
|88
XC2
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Joshua Toth
|243
|2nd
|Craig Delong
|186
|3rd
|Layne Michael
|186
|4th
|Micael Witkowski
|159
|5th
|Jesse Groemm
|140
|6th
|Austin Lee
|126
|7th
|Benjamin Kelley
|118
|8th
|Zack Hayes
|109
|9th
|Samuel Evans
|85
|10th
|Zach Nolan
|79
XC3
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jason Thomas
|232
|2nd
|Mark Heresco Jr.
|180
|3rd
|Hunter Neuwirth
|180
|4th
|Jack Edmondson
|145
|5th
|Joshua Adkins
|115
|6th
|Jaryn Williams
|114
|7th
|Devan Welch
|97
|8th
|Paul Whibley
|67
|9th
|Dustin Gibson
|61
|10th
|Nate Smith
|47
WXC
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Becca Sheets
|170
|2nd
|Tayla Jones
|160
|3rd
|Mackenzie Tricker
|144
|4th
|Rachel Gutish
|100
|5th
|Brooke Cosner
|86
|6th
|Kendall LaFollette
|80
|7th
|Shelby Rolen
|74
|8th
|Taylor Johnston
|32
|9th
|Natasha LaChapelle
|31
|10th
|Rachael Archer
|26
FIM WORLD MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP
MXGP
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Antonio Cairoli
|523
|2nd
|Clement Desalle
|431
|3rd
|Jeffrey Herlings
|418
|4th
|Gautier Paulin
|417
|5th
|Tim Gajser
|353
|6th
|Romain Febvre
|338
|7th
|Max Nagl
|308
|8th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|294
|9th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|286
|10th
|Arnaud Tonus
|279
MX2
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Pauls Jonass
|548
|2nd
|Jeremy Seewer
|501
|3rd
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|403
|4th
|Benoit Paturel
|398
|5th
|Julien Lieber
|374
|6th
|Thomas Covington
|339
|7th
|Brian Bogers
|273
|8th
|Jorge Prado
|268
|9th
|Brent Van donink
|226
|10th
|Hunter Lawrence
|225
MX Masters of Germany
MX Masters
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Dennis Ullrich
|128
|2nd
|Jens Getteman
|104
|3rd
|Hunter Lawrence
|88
|4th
|Brian Hsu
|80
|5th
|Henry Jacobi
|79
|6th
|Christian Brockel
|71
|7th
|Cedric Grobben
|65
|8th
|Bence Szvoboda
|52
|9th
|Jaromir Romancik
|51
|10th
|Jeremy Seewer
|50
Swiss MX Championship
MX Open Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Yves Furlato
|80
|2nd
|Andy Baumgartner
|71
|3rd
|Kim Schaffter
|56
|4th
|Nicolas Bender
|54
|5th
|Petr Smitka
|50
|6th
|Arnaud Tonus
|50
|7th
|Alain Schafer
|47
|8th
|Jose Butron
|42
|9th
|Valentin Guillod
|42
|10th
|Alexandre Lejeune
|39
MX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Luca Bruggmann
|87
|2nd
|Killian Auberson
|86
|3rd
|Enzo Steffen
|78
|4th
|Steven Champal
|65
|5th
|Robin Scheiben
|53
|6th
|Maurice Chanton
|52
|7th
|David Schoch
|51
|8th
|Nico Seiler
|49
|9th
|Timothy Jaunin
|41
|10th
|Kevin Auberson
|40
2017 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|Ryan Dungey
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Justin Hill
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Zach Osborne
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Gavin Faith
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|Ryan Breece
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|Justin Cooper
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|Nick Schmidt
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Sam Sunderland
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Brock Hoyer
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Mike Brown
|250 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Marshal Weltin
|450 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Thomas Ramette
|Pro Class
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Graham Jarvis
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Hamish Harwood
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kirk Gibbs
|Manjimup 15,000
|Allstars
|Alfredo Gomez
|Ezberg Rodeo
|Bike