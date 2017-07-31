Ivan Tedesco Wins 125 Dream Race at Washougal

July 31, 2017 2:05pm
The final round of the FMF 125 Dream Race Invitational Triple Crown ran in conjunction with the ninth round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross on Saturday at Washougal.

The race was won by three-time AMA Supercross and Motocross Champion Ivan Tedesco, who was filling-in for Racer X’s David Pingree. Second place went to Tyler Villopoto, who is the younger brother of Ryan Villopoto. Chris Johnson took home third, followed by Josh Hansen and Derek Anderson.

Stay tuned to Racer X later this week, as we’ll have a full edit from the race.

Results

1.    Ivan Tedesco    #9    KTM
2.    Tyler Villopoto    #61    
3.    Chris Johnson    #354    KTM
4.    Josh Hansen    #100    
5.    Derek Anderson    #241    HON
6.    Devin Watson    #777    KTM
7.    Jarid Blevins    #331x    KTM
8.    Vernon McKiddie    #129    YAM
9.    Lane Shaw    #986    YAM
10.    Michael Sweney    #41    KTM
11.    Ryder Steffy   #391    YAM
12.    Rory Sullivan    #272    
13.    Daniel Hamillton        HON
14.    Tucker Saye    #693    SUZ
15.    Devan Bolin    #234    KTM
16.    Todd Pratt    #515    KTM
17.    Sean Ekerson    #444    HON
18.    Talon Gorman    #618    HON
19.    AJ Gilbert    #156    HON
20.    Matt Fouts    #237HUS 
21.    James Hamilton    #454    HON
22.    Corey Kirkland    #91    KAW
23.    Garhett Carter    #738    KTM (150)
24.    Houston Keane    #73    SUZ
25.    Andy Dibrino    #62    HON
26.    Cody Holzer    #101    YAM
27.    Chase Spears    #145    YAM
28.    Jeff Gorman    #821    HON
29.    Russ Robbins    #503    YAM
30.   Royce Devol    #15    HON
31.    Eli Moore    #248    
32.    Ryan Stevenson    #3    
33.    Michael Lindsay    #512    KTM
34.    Broc Barnes    #524    TC
35.    Greg McFarland    #317    YAM
36.    Daniel Barrett    #331    YAM
37.    Tyler Edmondson    #141    HON
38.    James Hanson    #296    HUS
39.    Chris Gosselaar    #125    KTM
40 .   Ryan Lockhart    #81    KTM
DNS    Vince Weiner    #281    KTM