Ivan Tedesco Wins 125 Dream Race at Washougal
July 31, 2017 2:05pm
The final round of the FMF 125 Dream Race Invitational Triple Crown ran in conjunction with the ninth round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross on Saturday at Washougal.
The race was won by three-time AMA Supercross and Motocross Champion Ivan Tedesco, who was filling-in for Racer X’s David Pingree. Second place went to Tyler Villopoto, who is the younger brother of Ryan Villopoto. Chris Johnson took home third, followed by Josh Hansen and Derek Anderson.
Stay tuned to Racer X later this week, as we’ll have a full edit from the race.
Results
|1. Ivan Tedesco #9 KTM
|2. Tyler Villopoto #61
|3. Chris Johnson #354 KTM
|4. Josh Hansen #100
|5. Derek Anderson #241 HON
|6. Devin Watson #777 KTM
|7. Jarid Blevins #331x KTM
|8. Vernon McKiddie #129 YAM
|9. Lane Shaw #986 YAM
|10. Michael Sweney #41 KTM
|11. Ryder Steffy #391 YAM
|12. Rory Sullivan #272
|13. Daniel Hamillton HON
|14. Tucker Saye #693 SUZ
|15. Devan Bolin #234 KTM
|16. Todd Pratt #515 KTM
|17. Sean Ekerson #444 HON
|18. Talon Gorman #618 HON
|19. AJ Gilbert #156 HON
|20. Matt Fouts #237HUS
|21. James Hamilton #454 HON
|22. Corey Kirkland #91 KAW
|23. Garhett Carter #738 KTM (150)
|24. Houston Keane #73 SUZ
|25. Andy Dibrino #62 HON
|26. Cody Holzer #101 YAM
|27. Chase Spears #145 YAM
|28. Jeff Gorman #821 HON
|29. Russ Robbins #503 YAM
|30. Royce Devol #15 HON
|31. Eli Moore #248
|32. Ryan Stevenson #3
|33. Michael Lindsay #512 KTM
|34. Broc Barnes #524 TC
|35. Greg McFarland #317 YAM
|36. Daniel Barrett #331 YAM
|37. Tyler Edmondson #141 HON
|38. James Hanson #296 HUS
|39. Chris Gosselaar #125 KTM
|40 . Ryan Lockhart #81 KTM
|DNS Vince Weiner #281 KTM