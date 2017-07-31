Ivan Tedesco Wins 125 Dream Race at Washougal

The final round of the FMF 125 Dream Race Invitational Triple Crown ran in conjunction with the ninth round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross on Saturday at Washougal.

The race was won by three-time AMA Supercross and Motocross Champion Ivan Tedesco, who was filling-in for Racer X’s David Pingree. Second place went to Tyler Villopoto, who is the younger brother of Ryan Villopoto. Chris Johnson took home third, followed by Josh Hansen and Derek Anderson.

Stay tuned to Racer X later this week, as we’ll have a full edit from the race.

Results