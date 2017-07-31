Honda Announces 2018 CRF250R

In a special unveiling event with top Honda amateur motocrossers during the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's Ranch, American Honda unveiled the all-new 2018 CRF250R. Designed and developed following the same "Absolute Holeshot" philosophy as the CRF450R, the highly anticipated motocross model features a host of updates aimed at achieving maximum power and optimum handling.

"We're excited to show this all-new, no-compromise model to our customers, and it's appropriate that we do so with our family of Red Rider amateur motocrossers here at Loretta Lynn's," said Lee Edmunds, American Honda's Manager of Motorcycle Marketing Communications. "The CRF450R has become the top-selling 450cc motocross model, and now that the CRF250R shares many of the same performance- focused updates, we're confident it will enjoy similar success in the market and on racetracks everywhere."

ENGINE

In order to achieve their powerplant development goal of increased power (particularly at higher revs), engineers gave the 249cc engine an all-new dual-overhead-cam design, using a finger rocker arm with Diamond Like Coating (DLC). The titanium intake and exhaust valves are larger and have a higher lift and narrower angle, while the valve springs' coils now have an oval cross-section to keep engine height as low as possible. The engine has more over-square dimensions, the cylinder offset has been increased, and the piston now features a bridge-box design–a first for a production Honda motocrosser. The intake system is now of a downdraft design for maximum efficiency, there are twin exhaust ports, and the dual exhaust features smoother routing and optimized pipe length. An electric starter is standard, powered by a small, lightweight lithium-iron phosphate battery. The end result of the copious changes is an engine with more power across the rev range, especially impressive at peak rpm.