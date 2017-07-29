Race Day Feed: Washougal

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from the beautiful Pacific Northwest. The gate drops on the ninth round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross today, and if this round is anything like the ones before it there’s going to be plenty of action. To keep track of it all check this page often—we’ll be updating it as the day unfolds. From who was fastest in practice to moto reports and everything in between, you’ll find it all right here. Posts are in chronological order, so scroll to the bottom for the latest info. And as usual, you can catch the blow-by-blow on Twitter, @Racerxonline.com.

Morning Report

It’s an absolutely gorgeous day for racing here at the Peterson Cat Washougal National. The air is crisp, a thin layer of mist is floating through the towering fir trees that line the track, and the occasional sound of revving motorcycles can be heard echoing across the grounds. As far as weather is concerned, it’s a nice departure from last week’s heat and humidity.

On the injury front, we’re looking at a slightly thinner field. Jason Anderson is out today, thanks to road rash suffered on his hands in a bicycle crash, and Yamaha’s Cooper Webb is out with a knee injury incurred at Spring Creek. Not surprisingly, the Yamaha truck isn’t present in the pits today. In the 250 Class we’re missing Austin Forkner, who’s out with a concussion, and Alex Martin, who injured his collarbone and scapula while practicing, will also miss today’s race. For a complete look at who’s in and who’s out, check out our Injury Report.

In other news the announcement dropped earlier this week that the RCH/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing is shutting down following the season. For more on that, check out this week’s Racerhead.