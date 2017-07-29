Justin Barcia Out for Washougal

Autotrader/Suzuki/JGR's Justin Barcia will miss the Peterson Cat Washougal National after a big crash in practice left him with a sore neck. Barcia spent quite a while on the ground as the Alpinestars Medical Crew tended to him before eventually being loaded on a stretcher and taken to an ambulance. We spoke with team manager Jeremy Albrecht and he told us they think Barcia is okay, but was being taken to a hospital to get checked out as a precautionary measure. We'll update you on this situation when we know more.