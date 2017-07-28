New Zealand Announces 2017 Motocross of Nations Team

Selections for the 2017 Motocross of Nations at Matterley Basin are beginning to filter in with Team Puerto Rico announcing an all-American squad earlier this week; yesterday Motorcycling New Zealand announced their three-man roster.

Leading the team in MXGP will be multi-time New Zealand motocross champion Cody Cooper. He will be paired with Josiah Natzke (MX2) and Rhys Carter (Open). A team of Cooper, Natzke, and Hamish Harwood finished 17th overall at the 2016 Motocross of Nations. Cooper was the standout, finishing 10th in Race 1.

Carter’s named should sound familiar to U.S. fans, as he competed at the first two rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship with the help of Shayne King and went a respectable 18-17-22-39 in the 450 Class. Cooper also competed in the first two rounds, with finishes of 14-37-17-31.

The Motocross of Nations takes place on October 1.