How to Watch Washougal and More

July 28, 2017 1:15pm
by:

Don't miss the television or online coverage of the ninth round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the Peterson CAT Washougal National. Get the rundown below on how to watch the qualifiers and all four motos on Saturday, July 29.

If you miss a race, full replays will be available on-demand with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.

Also on the schedule this weekend is round eight of the Canadian Nationals.

Below is your guide for the weekend.

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

TV Schedule

Round 9 | Washougal | Washougal, WA
Saturday, July 29

450 and 250 Moto 1 - 4:00 p.m. EST - MAVTV

Once again this year, MAVTV will air the first motos from all 12 rounds live. Use the MAVTV channel finder to see if you currently get MAVTV. You can also use that link to request that your cable provider carry MAVTV if they currently do not.

250 and 450 Moto 2 - 6:00 p.m. EST - NBC Sports Network

Use the NBCSN channel finder to see if you currently get NBCSN in your area.

Highlight Show
Friday, August 4

250 and 450 Class - 2:00 a.m. EST - NBC Sports Network

Online Schedule

Round 9 | Washougal | Washougal, WA
Saturday, July 29

New this year, the entire season streams live, on-demand, and commercial-free with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.

Qualifiers - 1:00 p.m. EST - NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

450 and 250 Moto 1 -  4:00 p.m. EST - NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

450 and 250 Moto 2 - 6:00 p.m. EST- NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

In the U.S., NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and online at ProMotocross.com/live and NBCSportsGold.com.

International

Online

New this year, the entire season streams live, on-demand, and commercial-free with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass, available in Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, and Japan.

Qualifiers -  1:00 p.m. EST - ProMotocross.com (LIVE)

Moto 1 and Moto 2 - 4:00 p.m. EST, ProMotocross.com (LIVE)

Access the stream at ProMotocross.com and NBC Sports Gold app available on iOS and Android  in Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg and Japan.

Television

The Nationals will be simulcast to various countries across the globe. Check the TV listings for for the time in your area.

Highlight Show - A one-hour highlight show recapping the race will air in various countries across the globe. Check the TV listings for the time in your area. 

TV Networks: FOX Sports Australia, FOX Sports Asia, Sky TV New Zealand, ESPN Latin America, MCS France, Star Times Africa.

CANADIAN MOTOCROSS NATIONALS

Online Schedule

ROUND 8 | Riverglade MX Park | Moncton, NB
Sunday, July 30

MX2 | MOTO 1 - 11:10 a.m. EST - Conx2share.com
MX1 | MOTO 1 - 12:20 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com
MX2 | MOTO 2 - 1:40 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com
MX1 | MOTO 2 - 2:55 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com

2017 STANDINGS

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

450 Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO329
2Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA309
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France269
4Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom238
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM216
Full Standings

250 Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA339
2Alex Martin Millville, MN296
3Jeremy Martin Millville, MN276
4Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA242
5Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France226
Full Standings

Canadian Motocross Nationals Championship Standings

MX1 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Matt Goerke 368
2nd Christophe Pourcel 349
3rd Colton Faciotti 326
4th Mike Alessi 316
5th Tyler Medaglia 311

MX2 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS 
1st Shawn Maffenbeier 328
2nd Josh Osby 307
3rd Ryan Surratt 300
4th Cole Thompson 298
5th Dylan Wright 295

OTHER LINKS

Live Timing

450 Entry List

250 Entry List

2017 Numbers

Race Center

Animated Track Map

Track Map

Race Day Schedule

All times local.

7 am - 2 pm Will Call
7:30 am Mandatory Riders Meeting
7:45 am Chapel Service
8:15 am - 8:30 am 250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:35 am - 8:50 am 250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:50 am - 9 am Track Maintenance
9 am - 9:15 am 450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:20 am - 9:35 am 450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minute 5 Free/10 Timed
9:35 am - 9:50 am Track Maintenance
9:45 am - 9:50 am 250 Class Grp B Start Practice - 5 minutes
9:50 am - 10:05 am 250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed
10:10 am - 10:15 am 250 Class Grp A Start Practice - 5 minutes
10:15 am - 10:30 am 250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
10:30 am - 10:45 am Track Maintenance
10:40 am - 10:45 am 450 Class Grp A Start Practice
10:45 am - 11 am 450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
11:05 am - 11:10 am 450 Class Grp B Start Practice - 5 minutes
11:10 am - 11:25 am 450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed
11:25 am - 11:35 am Track Maintenance
11:35 am - 11:45 am 2 Stroke Practice
11:50 am - 12 pm 250 Consolation Race
12:05 pm - 12:15 pm 450 Consolation Race
12:20 pm - 12:30 pm FMF 2 Stroke Race
12:40 pm - 1 pm Opening Ceremonies
1 pm - 1:10 pm 250 Class Sight Lap
1:10 pm - 1:45 pm 250 Class Moto #1
1:45 pm - 2 pm Podium Interviews
2 pm - 2:10 pm 450 Class Sight Lap
2:10 pm - 2:45 pm 450 Class Moto #1
2:45 pm - 3 pm Podium Interviews
3 pm - 3:10 pm 250 Class Sight Lap
3:10 pm - 3:45 pm 250 Class Moto #2
3:45 pm - 4 pm 250 Winners Circle
4 pm - 4:10 pm 450 Class Sight Lap
4:10 pm - 4:45 pm 450 Class Moto #2
4:45 pm - 5 pm 450 Winners Circle
5 pm - 5:30 pm Press Conference