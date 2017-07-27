Suzuki and RCH Conclude Partnership

Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. (SMAI) and RCH Racing announced today that they’ve reached a mutual decision to conclude their partnership effective at the end of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

After winning the 2016 450MX Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship with Ken Roczen as a privately funded outfit, RCH, co-owned by Ricky Carmichael and Carey Hart, were announced as the sole factory effort for Suzuki in 2017 with Yoshimura Suzuki closing its doors. It was later announced that JGR would switch from Yamaha to Suzuki for 2017 with some factory support.

Ricky Carmichael will continue his role at Suzuki as a brand ambassador as RCH pulls off the road.

“As defending AMA Pro Motocross Champions, it’s tough to get to the point where plans evolve and tough business decisions must be made,” said Carmichael. “My partner Carey Hart and I are very proud of our guys and grateful we were able to achieve the success we did as a team. I am also personally looking forward to continuing my long relationship with Suzuki in another capacity as we wind down RCH.”

“It’s been a privilege to work with such a driven group of individuals and Suzuki is very appreciative of the hard work and efforts the team has put forth culminating in the 2016 AMA Pro Motocross Championship,” said Kerry Graeber, Suzuki’s vice president, MC/ATV sales and marketing. “The team and Suzuki achieved their respective goals of winning a championship and it’s gratifying to conclude this partnership successfully.”

In a press release, Suzuki said it would announce further plans for the 2018 season in the coming weeks.