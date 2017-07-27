Jason Anderson Sidelined for Washougal

Racer X has learned that Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson will miss round nine of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross this Saturday in Washougal, Washington.

It’s been a rough few weeks for Anderson. On the Thursday prior to Southwick, Anderson crashed after scrubbing a jump too far while practicing in Florida. He injured his back and had some kidney issues from the hit. He attempted to ride the first practice, but told Jason Weigandt later that every bump on the track made him wince in pain, and he knew the track would only get rougher and that he didn't have much of a chance to actually finish the motos and score points, so he called it a day.

Following a week off in the championship, Anderson was hoping to be 100 percent prior to Millville, but a few days before the race he crashed on his road bike and incurred some road rash on his hands and hip. Anderson qualified 12th last Saturday, but pulled off after just two laps.

Anderson will also miss this weekend due to injuries to his hand, but hopes to return at Unadilla on August 12.