Injury Report: Washougal

450MX

JASON ANDERSON – Hands | OUT

Comment: Anderson missed Southwick after a big practice crash during the week, then crashed on his road bike, incurring road rash on his hands and hip. He tried to race Millville, but ended up only making it a few laps. He should be back for Unadilla.

BLAKE BAGGETT – THUMB | IN

Comment: Baggett is currently dealing with torn ligaments in his thumb due to a crash at RedBud. He’s in for Washougal.

MATT BISCEGLIA – HEAT EXHAUSTION | IN

Comment: Bisceglia returned to racing at Millville and took 10th in the first moto. Heat exhaustion prevented him from racing the second moto, but he’ll be back at Washougal.

JUSTIN BOGLE – SHOULDER | IN

Comment: Bogle crashed in the first moto at Millville and suffered from a sore shoulder for the rest of the day. He’s in for Washougal.

TREY CANARD – RETIRED | OUT

Comment: Canard recently announced his retirement from professional racing.

JOSH GRANT – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Grant had surgery on his knee after hurting it at Southwick. He’s out for Washougal.

DAVI MILLSAPS – WRISTS | OUT

Comment: Millsaps hasn’t raced a National this season after having surgery to repair his injured wrists. There is no set date for his return.

PHIL NICOLETTI – ANKLE, HEEL, FIBULA | OUT

Comment: Nicoletti is shooting for a return to action at Unadilla.

KEN ROCZEN – WRIST, ELBOW, FOREARM | OUT

Comment: Roczen suffered a big crash at Anaheim 2 and is still recovering from injuries to his wrist, elbow, and radius (forearm).

BROC TICKLE – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Tickle is out for the rest of the season after dislocating his shoulder at RedBud.

COOPER WEBB – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Yamaha announced today that Cooper Webb will miss the Washougal National after he sustained a left knee injury in the second 450 moto last weekend at Millville. Webb’s knee is week-to-week and he hopes the extra weekend off after Washougal will be enough get healthy and be back for Unadilla.