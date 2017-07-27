Cooper Webb Ruled Out for Washougal

Yamaha announced today that Cooper Webb will miss the upcoming Washougal National in Washougal, Washington, due to a left knee injury sustained in the second 450 moto last weekend in Millville, Minnesota. The decision was made after Webb underwent further medical evaluation this week.

While exact details of the injury were not disclosed, Webb said in a statement that it’s a “week-to-week” injury and that he hopes to be back for Unadilla.

“I’m definitely bummed about this knee injury. I was building some solid momentum each moto, and a very small mistake cost me significantly. With that being said, it could be much worse, and I’m fortunate this is a week-to-week deal. I’m forced to miss this weekend at Washougal, but I will be doing everything in my power to get this knee strong again and hopefully be back for Unadilla.”

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross is off for a week following Washougal, before returning for round 10. The team will provide further updates prior to Unadilla.