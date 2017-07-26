Three Americans to Ride for Team Puerto Rico at MXoN

Team Puerto Rico has a long history of American riders competing for the team at the Motocross of Nations. The island located in the Caribbean Sea is an unincorporated territory of the United States, which allows U.S riders to compete for the team. Zach Osborne, Jimmy Albertson, Alex Martin, among others, have all ridden for Puerto Rico in the past.

In years past, the team usually features at least one homegrown Puerto Rican talent. Not this year. Three Americans will represent the team in the 2017 Motocross of Nations at Matterly Basin.

Thomas Covington and Darian Sanayei, both of whom currently compete in the FIM Motocross World Championship in MX2, will join Justin Starling on the team.

In an interview with MX Vice, Covington said that he will race in MX2, while Sanayei will move up to the 450 for the Open Class, with Starling competing in MXGP.

Starling confirmed his selection on social media yesterday.

“As some of you may have heard, I have been selected to race the Motocross of Nations for team Puerto Rico in Matterly Basin, Winchester U.K. in October of this year. I am beyond excited and blessed to have received a phone call with this opportunity. I will be racing the MXGP class with teammates Thomas Covington in MX2 & Darian Sanayei in Open. We have a strong team this year & I can't wait!”