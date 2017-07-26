Streaming Schedule for Loretta Lynn's Announced

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - MX Sports is pleased to announce the extensive Racer TV live streaming action returning for the 36th Annual Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship presented by Lucas Oil. With over 46 hours of live racing coverage straight from the coveted Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, race fans and family members can watch their favorite amateur motocross racers compete in at least one moto between Tuesday, August 2, and Saturday, August 5.

The 250 B class kicks off the week's live racing coverage on Tuesday at 10 a.m. CST/11 a.m. EST, followed by the Open Pro Sport class, which features some of the biggest names of the sport like Jordan Bailey, Joey Crown, Wilson Fleming, Max Markolf, Jake Masterpool and Challen Tennant.

Tuesday's schedule boasts a total of eight and a half hours of live coverage on RacerTV.com, including moto one of the Mini Sr. 1 (12-13), 250 C Limited, Vet 30+, Supermini 2 (13-16), 250 B Limited, Masters 50+, 125 C, Women 12+ Amateur, 250 A, Schoolboy 1 (12-16) B/C, 450 B, Supermini 1 (12-15), 450 C and 65 (7-9).

On Wednesday, the 85 (9-11) Limited division begins the day at 10:00 a.m. CST/11:00 a.m. EST, followed by Mini Sr. 2 (12-14). Racer TV will also follow the youngest athletes in the sport, with riders as young as four years old. All four 51cc classes will be shown live on Wednesday following the Junior 25+ division. Coverage will pick back up after the intermission with 125 (12-16) B/C, 450 B Limited, 250 C, Girls (11-16), Senior 40+, Open Pro Sport, 65 (7-11), Mini Sr. 1 (12-13), 250 C Limited and Vet 30+. Be sure to tune-in to the ultra-competitive 250 B division which will showcase some intense racing between Carson Brown, Garett Marchbanks, Lance Kobusch, Joe Shimoda and Pierce Brown.

Thursday brings eight and a half hours of additional live racing action, including even more coverage of the youth classes, as well as 450 B, 450 C, College (18-24) Senior 45+ and 250 C Jr. (12-17). The 250 A class will compete in their second moto with heavy hitters such as Jordan Bailey, Justin Cooper, Max Markolf and Challen Tennant.

Friday's schedule of live programming will begin the third and final set of motos, starting with the 450 B Limited division. Following the 450 B Limited class will be 250 C, Girls 11-16, Senior 40+, 250 A and 250 B and all four 51cc groups. Thursday afternoon will also highlight the Masters 50+ class, which houses some of the sport's veterans including John Grewe, Troy Lee and Barry Carsten.

Saturday picks up with the remainder of the final set of National Championship-clinching motos, and kicks off with Schoolboy 1 (12-16) B/C, 450 B, Supermini 1 (12-15), 450 C, followed by 65 (7-9) Limited, 65 (10-11) Limited, College (18-24), Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C, Senior 45+, 250 C Jr. (12-17), 85 (9-11) Limited, Mini Sr. (12-14), Junior 25+ and 125 (12-16) B/C.

For the first time ever, the Onsia Sound Art Women's Motocross Championship (WMX) will take place in conjunction with the AMA Amateur National on Saturday, August 5. With the championship title already presented to Kylie Fasnacht at round seven, Hannah Hodges, Shelby Rolen and class rookie Jamie Astudillo will all be charging to dethrone Fasnacht in the season finale. Fans can watch practice in addition to both motos, with Moto 2 ultimately concluding the 2017 Loretta Lynn event at 3:30 p.m.

In addition to the live racing coverage, Racer TV will feature a behind-the-scenes look at some of the National Championship contenders and their racing programs, as well as exclusive content that can only be seen through the lens of Racer TV. Two one-hour cable television highlight shows featuring the event will air on NBC Sports Network on Saturday, November 11 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, December 23 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

The 2017 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship presented by Lucas Oil will take place July 31-August 5 at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

See below to view the full Racer TV live broadcast schedule.

Tuesday, August 3

250 B 10:00 a.m. Open Pro Sport 10:30 a.m. Mini Sr. 1 (12-13) 11:00 a.m. 250 C Limited 11:30 a.m. Vet 30+ 12:00 p.m. Supermini 2 (13-16) 12:30 p.m. Intermission 250 B Limited 1:30 p.m. 85 (9-12) 2:00 p.m. Masters 50+ 2:30 p.m. 125 C 3:00 p.m. Women (12+) Amateur 3:30 p.m. 250 A 4:00 p.m. Schoolboy 1 (12-16) B/C 4:30 p.m. 450 B 5:00 p.m. Supermini 1 (12-15) 5:30 p.m. 450 C 6:00 p.m. 65 (7-9) Limited 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 2

85 (9-11) Limited 10:00 a.m. Mini Sr. 2 (12-14) 10:30 a.m. Junior 25+ 11:00 a.m. 51 (7-8) Limited 11:30 a.m. 51 (4-6) Limited 12:00 p.m. 51 (4-6) Special Limited

& 51 (4-6) Shaft Drive Limited 12:30 p.m. Intermission 125 (12-16) B/C 1:30 p.m. 450 B Limited 2:00 p.m. 250 C 2:30 p.m. Girls 11-16 3:00 p.m. Senior 40+ 3:30 p.m. Open Pro Sport 4:00 p.m. 250 B 4:30 p.m. 65 (7-11) 5:00 p.m. Mini Sr. 1 (12-13) 5:30 p.m. 250 C Limited 6:00 p.m. Vet 30+ 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 3

Women (12+) Amateur 10:00 a.m. Schoolboy 1 (12-16) B/C 10:30 a.m. 250 A 11:00 a.m. 51 (7-8) Limited 11:30 a.m. 51 (4-6) Limited 12:00 p.m. 51 (4-6) Special Limited

51 (4-6) Shaft Drive Limited 12:30 p.m. Intermission 450 B 1:30 p.m. Supermini 1 (12-15) 2:00 p.m. 450 C 2:30 p.m. 65 (7-9) Limited 3:00 p.m. 65 (10-11) Limited 3:30 p.m. College (18-24) 4:00 p.m. Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C 4:30 p.m. Senior 45+ 5:00 p.m. 250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited 5:30 p.m. 85 (9-11) Limited 6:00 p.m. Mini Sr. 2 (12-14) 6:30 p.m.

Friday, August 4

450 B Limited 8:30 a.m. 250 C 9:00 a.m. Girls (11-16) 9:30 a.m. Senior 40+ 10:00 a.m. 250 A 10:30 a.m. 250 B 11:00 a.m. 51 (7-8) Limited 11:30 a.m. 51 (4-6) Limited 12:00 p.m. 51 (4-6) Special Limited

51 (4-6) Shaft Drive Limited 12:30 p.m. Intermission 65 (7-11) 1:30 p.m. Mini Sr. 1 (12-13) 2:00 p.m. 250 C Limited 2:30 p.m. Vet 30+ 3:00 p.m. Supermini 2 (13-16) 3:30 p.m. Open Pro Sport 4:00 p.m. 250 B Limited 4:30 p.m. 85 (9-12) 5:00 p.m. Masters 50+ 5:30 p.m. 125 C 6:00 p.m. Women (12+) Amateur 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 5