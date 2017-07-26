Racer X Films: Henry Miller

Henry Miller, the privateer out of Rochester, Minnesota, has been making waves in the motocross world since he moved up to the 450 Class a few weeks ago at the High Point National. The Spring Creek National this past weekend was Miller's hometown race as he grew up just under an hour away from the track, so we had Jimmy Albertson catch up with him before the motos to talk about his breakout rides, why he chose the 450 Class, and what his plans are for the 2018 supercross season.