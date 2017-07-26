Alex Martin to Miss Washougal National

Major news concerning the 250MX championship just dropped. Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM's announced that Alex Martin will miss the Washougal National this Saturday due to a injured collarbone and scapula sustained while practicing down in Florida.

Martin currently sits second in the points standings, 43 behind Zach Osborne, with four rounds remaining of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

The series will be taking a weekend off after the Washougal National which should give Martin a little extra time to heal up, but as of now, no timetable has been set on his return. According to the team he will undergo further evaluation before a timeline is determined.