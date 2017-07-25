Sign of the (Lap) Times: Millville

After a nice weekend off, the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship came storming back with the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota.

The track received massive amounts of rain in the days leading up to the event, but the track crew got it turned around for the motos in the afternoon. The track got very rough and it seemed to spread the riders out pretty quickly. Because of the gaps in speed, there wasn't much action up front aside from Zach Osborne's pass on Joey Savatgy for the lead in the second moto

That doesn't mean there aren't interesting things to look at, though. First, let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the Lap Times. First, our traditional lap time charts.

450 Moto 1

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1st 2:24.800 4 2:28.588 Marvin Musquin 2 2nd 2:25.796 8 2:29.148 Eli Tomac 3 3rd 2:27.612 2 2:30.581 Dean Wilson 4 5th 2:27.867 2 2:31.212 Justin Barcia 5 7th 2:28.005 2 2:33.019 Christian Craig 6 4th 2:28.291 3 2:30.496 Cooper Webb 7 6th 2:28.467 4 2:31.374 Blake Baggett 8 8th 2:28.737 2 2:33.879 Cole Seely 9 9th 2:28.960 7 2:33.787 Henry Miller 10 16th 2:29.004 4 2:34.049 Justin Bogle

450 Moto 2

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 2nd 2:25.579 4 2:31.016 Blake Baggett 2 1st 2:25.603 4 2:29.988 Marvin Musquin 3 5th 2:26.916 4 2:33.603 Eli Tomac 4 8th 2:28.496 3 2:36.256 Justin Barcia 5 4th 2:28.568 3 2:33.256 Martin Davalos 6 3rd 2:28.584 6 2:32.739 Dean Wilson 7 6th 2:29.154 3 2:34.075 Cole Seely 8 33rd 2:29.342 2 2:33.708 Justin Bogle 9 9th 2:29.433 4 2:36.113 Cooper Webb 10 10th 2:30.211 5 2:36.213 Fredrik Noren

250 Moto 1

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1st 2:25.060 2 2:30.743 Joey Savatgy 2 2nd 2:26.020 2 2:31.196 Alex Martin 3 5th 2:27.510 2 2:33.078 RJ Hampshire 4 8th 2:27.717 3 2:35.536 Zach Osborne 5 3rd 2:28.064 2 2:31.717 Aaron Plessinger 6 4th 2:28.544 2 2:31.977 Jeremy Martin 7 6th 2:28.860 3 2:33.340 Adam Cianciarulo 8 10th 2:29.202 3 2:35.508 Steven Clarke 9 12th 2:29.703 2 2:34.291 Chase Sexton 10 36th 2:30.324 2 2:36.720 Bradley Taft

250 Moto 2

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1st 2:27.704 2 2:30.940 Zach Osborne 2 12th 2:27.755 2 2:36.967 Aaron Plessinger 3 2nd 2:28.719 4 2:32.169 Joey Savatgy 4 3rd 2:28.989 3 2:32.512 Shane McElrath 5 5th 2:29.025 4 2:33.349 Jeremy Martin 6 8th 2:29.371 2 2:34.967 Dylan Ferrandis 7 4th 2:29.390 3 2:32.306 Alex Martin 8 6th 2:29.427 2 2:34.897 Adam Cianciarulo 9 10th 2:30.958 2 2:36.637 Nick Gaines 10 7th 2:30.390 3 2:36.967 RJ Hampshire

Tomac vs Musquin Moto 1

When Eli Tomac got into second place on lap seven, he was about 22 seconds behind Marvin Musquin. On lap eight, Tomac was able to cut into the lead by five seconds to get the lead down to 17.

It looks like the time gained by Tomac on that lap can be attributed to a mistake made by Musquin, though. Taking a look at the individual lap times for Musquin, he ran a 2:31.183 on lap eight, which was about four seconds slower than his previous lap. The next three laps, Musquin went 2:28.777, 2:28.483, and 2:27.739. On a track as soft as Millville was, that amount of time can easily be lost by getting a poor drive going up a hill or cross rutting coming into a corner and losing all your momentum. Take a look at the gap between Tomac and Musquin for the entire race below.