Wake-Up Call

July 24, 2017 7:50am
by:

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

Spring Creek - 250

- Millville, MN

PositionRiderHometownMotosMachine
1Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA1 - 2 Kawasaki KX 250F
2Alex Martin Millville, MN2 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F FE
3Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA8 - 1 Husqvarna FC250
4Jeremy Martin Millville, MN4 - 5 Honda CRF250R
5Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL6 - 6 Kawasaki KX 250F
6R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL5 - 7 Honda CRF250R
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH3 - 12 Yamaha YZ 250F
8Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France7 - 8 Yamaha YZ 250F
9Shane Mcelrath Canton, NC16 - 3 KTM 250 SX-F FE
10Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK9 - 13 Yamaha YZ 250F
11Chase Sexton La Moille, IL12 - 11 Honda CRF250R
12Nick Gaines Ringgold, GA17 - 10 Yamaha YZ 250F
13Sean Cantrell Murrieta, CA14 - 14 KTM 250 SX-F FE
14Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI11 - 17 Yamaha YZ 250F
15Bradley Taft Nixa, MO36 - 9 Yamaha YZ 250F
16Lorenzo Locurcio Cairo, GA13 - 18 Yamaha YZ 250F
17Steven Clarke Cairo, GA10 - 40 KTM 250 SX-F
18Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ18 - 15 Yamaha YZ 250F
19Kyle Cunningham Aledo, TX15 - 37 Suzuki RMZ 250
20Jon Ames Riverside, CA25 - 16 Yamaha YZ 250F
21Cody Williams Barneveld, WI19 - 19 Yamaha YZ 250F
22Hunter Sayles Merrill, WI23 - 20 KTM 250 SX-F
23Gustavo Souza Brazil20 - 36 Honda CRF250R
24Josiah Hempen Argyle, IA22 - 21 Yamaha YZ 250F
25Cody Vanbuskirk Harvard, IL21 - 23 KTM 250 SX-F
26Aaron Zielfelder Madbury, NH24 - 25 Honda CRF250R
27Dakota Kessler Farmingdale, NJ26 - 27 Honda CRF250R
28Bradley Lionnet South Africa33 - 22 Kawasaki KX 250F
29McCoy Brough Kaysville, UT31 - 24 Honda CRF250R
30Luke Hempen Argyle, IA28 - 28 Yamaha YZ 250F
31Timothy Crosby Confluence, PA27 - 29 Yamaha YZ 250F
32Justin Wolf franklin, WI29 - 30 Kawasaki KX 250F
33Bradley DePrenger Prairie City , IA30 - 32 Honda CRF250R
34Austin Root Chester, SC37 - 26 Kawasaki KX 250F
35Cody Gray Dacono, CO32 - 33 Yamaha YZ 250F
36Chance Blackburn Spokane, WA34 - 34 KTM 250 SX-F
37Riley Kroone Ham Lake, MN35 - 35 Yamaha YZ 250F
38Blaine Silveira Lemoore, CA40 - 31 Honda CRF250R
39Chaz Braden Cedar Rapids, IA39 - 38 Kawasaki KX 250F
40Jerry Robin Hamel, MN38 - 39 Yamaha YZ 250F
Spring Creek - 450

- Millville, MN

PositionRiderHometownMotosMachine
1Marvin Musquin La Reole, France1 - 1 KTM 450 SX-F FE
2Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom3 - 3 Husqvarna FC450
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO2 - 5 Kawasaki KX 450F
4Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA6 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F FE
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC4 - 9 Yamaha YZ 450F
6Justin Barcia Monroe, NY5 - 8 Suzuki RMZ 450
7Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador11 - 4 Husqvarna FC450
8Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA8 - 6 Honda CRF450R
9Christian Craig Hemet, CA7 - 7 Honda CRF450R
10Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden13 - 10 Honda CRF450R
11Weston Peick Wildomar, CA12 - 11 Suzuki RMZ 450
12Henry Miller Rochester, MN9 - 14 Yamaha YZ 450F
13Dakota Alix Jay, VT15 - 12 KTM 450 SX-F FE
14John Short Pilot Point, TX17 - 13 Yamaha YZ 450F
15Matt Bisceglia Weatherford, TX10 - 39 Suzuki RMZ 450
16Josh Mosiman Sebastopol, CA19 - 16 Husqvarna FC450
17Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO14 - 24 KTM 450 SX-F FE
18Brandon Scharer Gardena, CA30 - 15 Yamaha YZ 450F
19Justin Bogle Cushing, OK16 - 33 Suzuki RMZ 450
20Zack Williams Elko, MN22 - 17 Honda CRF450R
21Toshiki Tomita Kanazawa, Japan21 - 18 Honda CRF450R
22Heath Harrison Silverhill, AL18 - 29 Yamaha YZ 450F
23Vann Martin Houston, TX23 - 19 Honda CRF450R
24Dylan Merriam Corona, CA37 - 20 Yamaha YZ 450F
25Cade Autenrieth Hemet, CA20 - 23 KTM 450 SX-F FE
26Theodore Pauli Edwardsville, IL25 - 27 Kawasaki KX 450F
27Dakota Tedder Surfside, CA32 - 21 Kawasaki KX 450F
28Samuel Redman Clarksville, TN28 - 25 Kawasaki KX 450F
29Isaac Teasdale Robbinsville, NC33 - 22 KTM 450 SX-F
30Nick Fratz Oakland, MD27 - 28 KTM 450 SX-F
31Joseph Perron Elko, MN31 - 26 Kawasaki KX 450F
32Jeremy Hand Mantua, OH24 - 35 Honda CRF450R
33Jared Lesher Elderton, PA29 - 31 KTM 450 SX-F
34Kody Kamm Kenosha, WI26 - 36 KTM 450 SX-F FE
35Ronnie Stewart Easton, PA34 - 32 Suzuki RMZ 450
36Jake Loberg Ham Lake, MN38 - 30 Husqvarna FC450
37Jeffrey Walker Ottawa Lake, MI36 - 37 Honda CRF450R
38Bradley Esper Howell, MI40 - 34 Suzuki RMZ 450
39Gerald Lorenz III Morrice , MI35 - 40 Yamaha YZ 450F
40Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM39 - 38 Husqvarna FC450
250 Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA339
2Alex Martin Millville, MN296
3Jeremy Martin Millville, MN276
4Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA242
5Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France226
6Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH219
7Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL216
8Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI190
9Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK188
10Austin Forkner Richards, MO184
11Shane Mcelrath Canton, NC169
12Sean Cantrell Murrieta, CA113
13R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL98
14Chase Sexton La Moille, IL98
15Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ88
16Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR88
17Nick Gaines Ringgold, GA81
18Lorenzo Locurcio Cairo, GA78
19Kyle Cunningham Aledo, TX69
20Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA64
450 Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO329
2Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA309
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France269
4Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom238
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM216
6Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA192
7Justin Bogle Cushing, OK188
8Cooper Webb Newport, NC177
9Justin Barcia Monroe, NY172
10Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador170
11Weston Peick Wildomar, CA169
12Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden146
13Broc Tickle Holly, MI146
14Josh Grant Riverside, CA143
15Christian Craig Hemet, CA115
16Dakota Alix Jay, VT94
17Henry Miller Rochester, MN61
18John Short Pilot Point, TX50
19Heath Harrison Silverhill, AL39
20Trey Canard Shawnee, OK39
FIM WORLD MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 13 – MXGP of Czech Republic – Loket

MX1

POSITION RIDER RACE 1 POINTS RACE 2 POINTS BIKE
1st Antonio Cairoli 20 25 KTM
2nd Clement Desalle 22 22 Kawasaki
3rd Tim Gajser 25 18 Honda
4th Jeffrey Herlings 16 20 KTM
5th Gautier Paulin 18 16 Husqvarna
6th Romain Febvre 14 15 Yamaha
7th Jeremy Van Horebeek 13 14 Yamaha
8th Arnaud Tonus 15 11 Yamaha
9th Glen Coldenhoff 10 10 KTM
10th Evgeny Bobryshev 7 12 Honda
11th Max Nagl 11 8 Husqvarna
12th Kevin Strijbos 12 6 Suzuki
13th Arminas Jasikonis 1 13 Suzuki
14th Alessandro Lupino 9 5 Honda
15th Tanel Leok 6 7 Husqvarna
16th Max Anstie 0 9 Husqvarna
17th Jordi Tixier 8 0 Kawasaki
18th Jose Butron 4 3 KTM
19th Ken de Dycker 2 4 Honda
20th Rui Goncalves 5 0 Husqvarna

MX2

POSITION RIDER RACE 1 POINTS RACE 2 POINTS BIKE
1st Pauls Jonass 22 25 KTM
2nd Jeremy Seewer 16 22 Suzuki
3rd Thomas Covington 25 11 Husqvarna
4th Benoit Paturel 15 20 Yamaha
5th Jorge Prado 20 15 KTM
6th Brian Bogers 14 18 KTM
7th Hunter Lawrence 13 13 Suzuki
8th Thomas Kjer Olsen 18 8 Husqvarna
9th Marshal Weltin 10 10 Kawasaki
10th Conrad Mewse 11 9 Husqvarna
11th Julien Lieber 3 16 KTM
12th Jed Beaton 7 12 Honda
13th Michele Cervellin 8 7 Honda
14th Brian Hsu 12 3 Husqvarna
15th Darian Sanayei  0 14 Kawasaki
16th Calvin Vlaanderen 9 0 KTM
17th Morgan Lesiardo 0 6 Kawasaki
18th Iker Larranaga Olano 6 0 Husqvarna
19th Brent van doninck 0 5 Yamaha
20th Vas Vaessen 4 1 Suzuki

MXGP Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Antonio Cairoli 523
2nd Clement Desalle 431
3rd Jeffrey Herlings 418
4th Gautier Paulin 417
5th Tim Gajser 353
6th Romain Febvre 338
7th Max Nagl 308
8th Jeremy Van Horebeek 294
9th Evgeny Bobryshev 286
10th Arnaud Tonus 279

MX2 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Pauls Jonass 548
2nd Jeremy Seewer 501
3rd Thomas Kjer Olsen 403
4th Benoit Paturel 398
5th Julien Lieber 374
6th Thomas Covington 339
7th Brian Bogers 273
8th Jorge Prado 268
9th Brent Van donink 226
10th Hunter Lawrence 225

CANADIAN MOTOCROSS NATIONALS

Round 7 - Truro - Nova Scotia

MX1

OVERALL FINISH RIDER MOTO 1 MOTO 2 BIKE
1st Dillan Epstein 1st 1st Kawasaki
2nd Matt Goerke 3rd 2nd Yamaha
3rd Mike Alessi 2nd 6th Kawasaki
4th Kyle Chisholm 7th 3rd Honda
5th Tyler Medaglia 5th 4th Honda
6th Christophe Pourcel 4th 8th Husqvarna
7th Colton Facciotti 9th 5th Honda
8th Tim Tremblay 8th 7th Yamaha
9th Nathan Bles 10th 9th Honda
10th  Brock Leitner 11th 10th Kawasaki

MX2

OVERALL FINISH RIDER MOTO 1 MOTO 2 BIKE
1st Jesse Pettis 2nd 1st Yamaha
2nd Jacob Hayes 4th 2nd Kawasaki
3rd Dylan Wright 3rd 3rd Honda
4th Ryan Surratt 7th 4th Kawasaki
5th Tanner Ward 5th 6th KTM
6th Bobby Piazza 6th 7th Husqvarna
7th Davey Fraser 15th 5th Husqvarna
8th Shawn Maffenbeier 1st 24th Yamaha
9th Casey Keast 13th 8th Yamaha
10th  Jason Benny 12th 11th Kawasaki

MX1 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Matt Goerke 368
2nd Christophe Pourcel 349
3rd Colton Faciotti 326
4th Mike Alessi 316
5th Tyler Medaglia 311
6th Dillan Epstein 309
7th Kyle Chisholm 254
8th Tim Tremblay 232
9th Cade Clason 213
10th  Nathan Biles 195

MX2 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS 
1st Shawn Maffenbeier 328
2nd Josh Osby 307
3rd Ryan Surratt 300
4th Cole Thompson 298
5th Dylan Wright 295
6th Jacob Hayes 236
7th Casey Keast 229
8th Davey Fraser 213
9th Jesse Pettis 205
10th  Hayden Halstead 204

OTHER 2017 CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

AMSOIL GNCC, PRESENTED BY MAXXIS

XC1 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Kailub Russell 211
2nd Thad DuVall 192
3rd Steward Baylor 159
4th Ricky Russell 144
5th Grant Baylor 124
6th Trevor Bollinger 109
7th Jordan Ashburn 99
8th Russell Bobbitt 96
9th Ryan Sipes 95
10th Christopher Bach 88

XC2 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Joshua Toth 243
2nd Craig Delong 186
3rd Layne Michael 186
4th Micael Witkowski 159
5th Jesse Groemm 140
6th Austin Lee 126
7th Benjamin Kelley 118
8th Zack Hayes 109
9th Samuel Evans 85
10th Zach Nolan 79

XC3 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Jason Thomas 232
2nd Mark Heresco Jr. 180
3rd Hunter Neuwirth 180
4th Jack Edmondson 145
5th Joshua Adkins 115
6th Jaryn Williams 114
7th Devan Welch 97
8th Paul Whibley 67
9th Dustin Gibson 61
10th Nate Smith 47

WXC 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Becca Sheets 170
2nd Tayla Jones 160
3rd Mackenzie Tricker 144
4th Rachel Gutish 100
5th Brooke Cosner 86
6th Kendall LaFollette 80
7th Shelby Rolen 74
8th Taylor Johnston 32
9th Natasha LaChapelle 31
10th Rachael Archer 26

Australian MX Nationals

MX1

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Dean Ferris 489
2nd Kirk Gibbs 435
3rd Kade Mosig 383
4th Todd Waters 361
5th Luke Styke 357
6th Kyle Peters 327
7th Luke Clout 324
8th Brett Metcalfe 297
9th Nathan Crawford 251
10th Keiron Hall 233

MX Masters of Germany

MX Masters 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Dennis Ullrich 128
2nd Jens Getteman 104
3rd Hunter Lawrence 88
4th Brian Hsu 80
5th Henry Jacobi 79
6th Christian Brockel 71
7th Cedric Grobben 65
8th Bence Szvoboda 52
9th Jaromir Romancik 51
10th Jeremy Seewer 50

Swiss MX Championship

MX Open Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Yves Furlato 80
2nd Andy Baumgartner 71
3rd Kim Schaffter 56
4th Nicolas Bender 54
5th Petr Smitka 50
6th Arnaud Tonus 50
7th Alain Schafer 47
8th Jose Butron 42
9th Valentin Guillod 42
10th Alexandre Lejeune 39

MX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Luca Bruggmann 87
2nd Killian Auberson 86
3rd Enzo Steffen 78
4th Steven Champal 65
5th Robin Scheiben 53
6th Maurice Chanton 52
7th David Schoch 51
8th Nico Seiler 49
9th Timothy Jaunin 41
10th Kevin Auberson 40

2017 CHAMPIONS

RIDER CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE CLASS
Ryan Dungey Monster Energy Supercross 450SX
Justin Hill Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region
Zach Osborne Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Region
Gavin Faith Amsoil Arenacross 250AX
Ryan Breece Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites West Region
Justin Cooper Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites East Region
Nick Schmidt​ ADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
Sam Sunderland​ Dakar Rally Bike
Brock Hoyer​ Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli​ Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Jorge Prado​ Italian Motocross Championship MX2
Mike Brown 250 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Marshal Weltin 450 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Thomas Ramette​ Pro Class Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
Graham Jarvis​ Hell's Gate Bike
Colton Haaker SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
Cody Cooper New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
Hamish Harwood New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2
Kirk Gibbs Manjimup 15,000 Allstars
Alfredo Gomez Ezberg Rodeo Bike