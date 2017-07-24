Wake-Up Call

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
Spring Creek - 250
Spring Creek Motocross - Millville, MNFull Results
Spring Creek - 450
Spring Creek Motocross - Millville, MNFull Results
250 Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|339
|2
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|296
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|276
|4
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|242
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|226
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|219
|7
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|216
|8
|Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
|190
|9
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|188
|10
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|184
|11
|Shane Mcelrath
|Canton, NC
|169
|12
|Sean Cantrell
|Murrieta, CA
|113
|13
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|98
|14
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|98
|15
|Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
|88
|16
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|88
|17
|Nick Gaines
|Ringgold, GA
|81
|18
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Cairo, GA
|78
|19
|Kyle Cunningham
|Aledo, TX
|69
|20
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|64
450 Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|329
|2
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|309
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|269
|4
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|238
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|216
|6
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|192
|7
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|188
|8
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|177
|9
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|172
|10
|Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|170
|11
|Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
|169
|12
|Fredrik Noren
|Lidköping, Sweden
|146
|13
|Broc Tickle
|Holly, MI
|146
|14
|Josh Grant
|Riverside, CA
|143
|15
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|115
|16
|Dakota Alix
|Jay, VT
|94
|17
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|61
|18
|John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
|50
|19
|Heath Harrison
|Silverhill, AL
|39
|20
|Trey Canard
|Shawnee, OK
|39
FIM WORLD MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 13 – MXGP of Czech Republic – Loket
MX1
|POSITION
|RIDER
|RACE 1 POINTS
|RACE 2 POINTS
|BIKE
|1st
|Antonio Cairoli
|20
|25
|KTM
|2nd
|Clement Desalle
|22
|22
|Kawasaki
|3rd
|Tim Gajser
|25
|18
|Honda
|4th
|Jeffrey Herlings
|16
|20
|KTM
|5th
|Gautier Paulin
|18
|16
|Husqvarna
|6th
|Romain Febvre
|14
|15
|Yamaha
|7th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|13
|14
|Yamaha
|8th
|Arnaud Tonus
|15
|11
|Yamaha
|9th
|Glen Coldenhoff
|10
|10
|KTM
|10th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|7
|12
|Honda
|11th
|Max Nagl
|11
|8
|Husqvarna
|12th
|Kevin Strijbos
|12
|6
|Suzuki
|13th
|Arminas Jasikonis
|1
|13
|Suzuki
|14th
|Alessandro Lupino
|9
|5
|Honda
|15th
|Tanel Leok
|6
|7
|Husqvarna
|16th
|Max Anstie
|0
|9
|Husqvarna
|17th
|Jordi Tixier
|8
|0
|Kawasaki
|18th
|Jose Butron
|4
|3
|KTM
|19th
|Ken de Dycker
|2
|4
|Honda
|20th
|Rui Goncalves
|5
|0
|Husqvarna
MX2
|POSITION
|RIDER
|RACE 1 POINTS
|RACE 2 POINTS
|BIKE
|1st
|Pauls Jonass
|22
|25
|KTM
|2nd
|Jeremy Seewer
|16
|22
|Suzuki
|3rd
|Thomas Covington
|25
|11
|Husqvarna
|4th
|Benoit Paturel
|15
|20
|Yamaha
|5th
|Jorge Prado
|20
|15
|KTM
|6th
|Brian Bogers
|14
|18
|KTM
|7th
|Hunter Lawrence
|13
|13
|Suzuki
|8th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|18
|8
|Husqvarna
|9th
|Marshal Weltin
|10
|10
|Kawasaki
|10th
|Conrad Mewse
|11
|9
|Husqvarna
|11th
|Julien Lieber
|3
|16
|KTM
|12th
|Jed Beaton
|7
|12
|Honda
|13th
|Michele Cervellin
|8
|7
|Honda
|14th
|Brian Hsu
|12
|3
|Husqvarna
|15th
|Darian Sanayei
|0
|14
|Kawasaki
|16th
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|9
|0
|KTM
|17th
|Morgan Lesiardo
|0
|6
|Kawasaki
|18th
|Iker Larranaga Olano
|6
|0
|Husqvarna
|19th
|Brent van doninck
|0
|5
|Yamaha
|20th
|Vas Vaessen
|4
|1
|Suzuki
MXGP Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Antonio Cairoli
|523
|2nd
|Clement Desalle
|431
|3rd
|Jeffrey Herlings
|418
|4th
|Gautier Paulin
|417
|5th
|Tim Gajser
|353
|6th
|Romain Febvre
|338
|7th
|Max Nagl
|308
|8th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|294
|9th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|286
|10th
|Arnaud Tonus
|279
MX2 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Pauls Jonass
|548
|2nd
|Jeremy Seewer
|501
|3rd
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|403
|4th
|Benoit Paturel
|398
|5th
|Julien Lieber
|374
|6th
|Thomas Covington
|339
|7th
|Brian Bogers
|273
|8th
|Jorge Prado
|268
|9th
|Brent Van donink
|226
|10th
|Hunter Lawrence
|225
CANADIAN MOTOCROSS NATIONALS
Round 7 - Truro - Nova Scotia
MX1
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|MOTO 1
|MOTO 2
|BIKE
|1st
|Dillan Epstein
|1st
|1st
|Kawasaki
|2nd
|Matt Goerke
|3rd
|2nd
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Mike Alessi
|2nd
|6th
|Kawasaki
|4th
|Kyle Chisholm
|7th
|3rd
|Honda
|5th
|Tyler Medaglia
|5th
|4th
|Honda
|6th
|Christophe Pourcel
|4th
|8th
|Husqvarna
|7th
|Colton Facciotti
|9th
|5th
|Honda
|8th
|Tim Tremblay
|8th
|7th
|Yamaha
|9th
|Nathan Bles
|10th
|9th
|Honda
|10th
|Brock Leitner
|11th
|10th
|Kawasaki
MX2
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|MOTO 1
|MOTO 2
|BIKE
|1st
|Jesse Pettis
|2nd
|1st
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Jacob Hayes
|4th
|2nd
|Kawasaki
|3rd
|Dylan Wright
|3rd
|3rd
|Honda
|4th
|Ryan Surratt
|7th
|4th
|Kawasaki
|5th
|Tanner Ward
|5th
|6th
|KTM
|6th
|Bobby Piazza
|6th
|7th
|Husqvarna
|7th
|Davey Fraser
|15th
|5th
|Husqvarna
|8th
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|1st
|24th
|Yamaha
|9th
|Casey Keast
|13th
|8th
|Yamaha
|10th
|Jason Benny
|12th
|11th
|Kawasaki
MX1 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Matt Goerke
|368
|2nd
|Christophe Pourcel
|349
|3rd
|Colton Faciotti
|326
|4th
|Mike Alessi
|316
|5th
|Tyler Medaglia
|311
|6th
|Dillan Epstein
|309
|7th
|Kyle Chisholm
|254
|8th
|Tim Tremblay
|232
|9th
|Cade Clason
|213
|10th
|Nathan Biles
|195
MX2 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|328
|2nd
|Josh Osby
|307
|3rd
|Ryan Surratt
|300
|4th
|Cole Thompson
|298
|5th
|Dylan Wright
|295
|6th
|Jacob Hayes
|236
|7th
|Casey Keast
|229
|8th
|Davey Fraser
|213
|9th
|Jesse Pettis
|205
|10th
|Hayden Halstead
|204
OTHER 2017 CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS
AMSOIL GNCC, PRESENTED BY MAXXIS
XC1
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|211
|2nd
|Thad DuVall
|192
|3rd
|Steward Baylor
|159
|4th
|Ricky Russell
|144
|5th
|Grant Baylor
|124
|6th
|Trevor Bollinger
|109
|7th
|Jordan Ashburn
|99
|8th
|Russell Bobbitt
|96
|9th
|Ryan Sipes
|95
|10th
|Christopher Bach
|88
XC2
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Joshua Toth
|243
|2nd
|Craig Delong
|186
|3rd
|Layne Michael
|186
|4th
|Micael Witkowski
|159
|5th
|Jesse Groemm
|140
|6th
|Austin Lee
|126
|7th
|Benjamin Kelley
|118
|8th
|Zack Hayes
|109
|9th
|Samuel Evans
|85
|10th
|Zach Nolan
|79
XC3
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jason Thomas
|232
|2nd
|Mark Heresco Jr.
|180
|3rd
|Hunter Neuwirth
|180
|4th
|Jack Edmondson
|145
|5th
|Joshua Adkins
|115
|6th
|Jaryn Williams
|114
|7th
|Devan Welch
|97
|8th
|Paul Whibley
|67
|9th
|Dustin Gibson
|61
|10th
|Nate Smith
|47
WXC
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Becca Sheets
|170
|2nd
|Tayla Jones
|160
|3rd
|Mackenzie Tricker
|144
|4th
|Rachel Gutish
|100
|5th
|Brooke Cosner
|86
|6th
|Kendall LaFollette
|80
|7th
|Shelby Rolen
|74
|8th
|Taylor Johnston
|32
|9th
|Natasha LaChapelle
|31
|10th
|Rachael Archer
|26
Australian MX Nationals
MX1
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|489
|2nd
|Kirk Gibbs
|435
|3rd
|Kade Mosig
|383
|4th
|Todd Waters
|361
|5th
|Luke Styke
|357
|6th
|Kyle Peters
|327
|7th
|Luke Clout
|324
|8th
|Brett Metcalfe
|297
|9th
|Nathan Crawford
|251
|10th
|Keiron Hall
|233
MX Masters of Germany
MX Masters
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Dennis Ullrich
|128
|2nd
|Jens Getteman
|104
|3rd
|Hunter Lawrence
|88
|4th
|Brian Hsu
|80
|5th
|Henry Jacobi
|79
|6th
|Christian Brockel
|71
|7th
|Cedric Grobben
|65
|8th
|Bence Szvoboda
|52
|9th
|Jaromir Romancik
|51
|10th
|Jeremy Seewer
|50
Swiss MX Championship
MX Open Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Yves Furlato
|80
|2nd
|Andy Baumgartner
|71
|3rd
|Kim Schaffter
|56
|4th
|Nicolas Bender
|54
|5th
|Petr Smitka
|50
|6th
|Arnaud Tonus
|50
|7th
|Alain Schafer
|47
|8th
|Jose Butron
|42
|9th
|Valentin Guillod
|42
|10th
|Alexandre Lejeune
|39
MX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Luca Bruggmann
|87
|2nd
|Killian Auberson
|86
|3rd
|Enzo Steffen
|78
|4th
|Steven Champal
|65
|5th
|Robin Scheiben
|53
|6th
|Maurice Chanton
|52
|7th
|David Schoch
|51
|8th
|Nico Seiler
|49
|9th
|Timothy Jaunin
|41
|10th
|Kevin Auberson
|40
2017 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|Ryan Dungey
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Justin Hill
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Zach Osborne
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Gavin Faith
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|Ryan Breece
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|Justin Cooper
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|Nick Schmidt
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Sam Sunderland
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Brock Hoyer
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Mike Brown
|250 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Marshal Weltin
|450 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Thomas Ramette
|Pro Class
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Graham Jarvis
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Hamish Harwood
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kirk Gibbs
|Manjimup 15,000
|Allstars
|Alfredo Gomez
|Ezberg Rodeo
|Bike