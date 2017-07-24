Racer X Films: Trey Canard Retirement Press Conference

On July 22, 2017, Red Bull KTM's Trey Canard announced his retirement from professional supercross and motocross racing. KTM held a press conference under their hospitality rig in the morning of the Spring Creek National. Red Bull KTM team manager Roger DeCoster, GEICO Honda’s Rick Zielfelder, and Honda HRC team manager Dan Betley also spoke. The press conference was lead by Racer X editor Jason Weigandt.