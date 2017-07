In this week's Best Post-Race Show Ever, Jason Weigandt and Jimmy Albertson talk to Rockstar Husqvarna's Dean Wilson who was second overall in the 450 class. Dean has some fun with his helmet trophy and talks about how he's been slowly building himself up this year to return to the podium. Jimmy and Jason also talk about Trey Canard's retirement and Marvin Musquin's impressive 1-1 sweep.