Canard, Craig, Mosiman, Josh and Donnie Hansen on Pulpmx Show Tonight

The eighth round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Millville was a great race and the Pulpmx Show presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing will to discuss the race and much more tonight. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in privateer hero Adam Enticknap tonight to talk about how he’s doing, his 2018 supercross plans, and more.

Red Bull KTM’s Trey Canard announced his retirement from the sport this past weekend at the same track he made his pro debut at. Canard, a 250 supercross and motocross champion, will discuss this decision, what’s next for him, and more tonight.

Honda HRC's Christian Craig has missed a few motos this season due to injury but when he’s been in there, he’s been pretty good. We’ll have Craig on the show tonight to talk about his day at Millville, his outdoor season as a whole, and what's next.

Josh Mosiman has been riding very well this year in his jump up to the 450 Class this summer. We decided that we better call him up to see what his thoughts are on the season so far, riding the bigger bike, how his brother is doing, and more.

Donnie Hansen is a former 450SX and MX champion who’s been teaching thousands of riders how to be faster. We’ll have Donnie on tonight to talk about how those classes are going and also have his son Josh on to see what’s up with him.

We’ll also have Jason Thomas from Fly Racing on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit, and make us laugh.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guy Travis will do his best to get it answered on the BTOSports.com Tweet at Travis segment.

We’ll also answer the N-Fab Question of the Day as well as read off some Race Tech emails. Our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand Goggles Tear Off segment. The Gear Alloy Cold Call is always fun also right?

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 6:00 p.m. PST/9:00 p.m. EST and we’ll be streaming live and hosting a chat room. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching Pulpmx Show and listen live on the Pulpmx App as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com as well as the Pulpmx App on your smartphone or iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on Pulpmxshow.com.

Thanks to our sponsor BTOSports.com. BTOSports.com is your #1 source for motocross gear and accessories with Free Shipping WORLDWIDE. BTO Sports is your number one source for all of your motocross parts, gear, accessories and apparel. BTOSports.com is a motocross company who is truly dedicated to the sport.

The PulpMX Show is also presented by Fly Racing. Fly Racing is the industry standard for motocross and off-road gear, as well as our hard parts and accessories. Also Fly Racing and parent company Western Power Sports are now a premier-level partner for the Lucas Oils Pro Motocross Championship. These are just a few ways that Fly Racing is becoming more and more involved in the sport that we all love. Check out what Fly Racing has been up to at their website FlyRacing.com and on social media @flyracingusa.

The Pulpmx show is also brought to you by X-Brand Goggles, Race Tech Suspension, Pivot Works, Vortex Racing, Gear Alloy, Roost MX Graphics, FMF Racing, Atlas Neck Braces, N-FAB Jeep and Truck Parts, Michelin StarCross 5, Works Connection, DUBYA Wheels, 2UNDR, EK Chains, Ride Engineering, Grant Stone Boots, and Guts Racing.