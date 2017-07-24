36 Years of Loretta's: 1986

As we count down the 36 days until the start of the 2017 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Loretta Lynn’s AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, we are going to look back at each year in the history of the event. Today we look back at 1986.

Yesterday, we looked at the 2006 AMA Amateur Motocross National Championship at Loretta Lynn’s. This time, we’re turning the clock back 20 years to 1986, a much different time not only in amateur motocross, but also the motorcycle industry in general.

By 1986, Loretta Lynn’s had proven itself as a national-caliber event. Ponca City, Oklahoma’s NMA Grand National Championship was still thriving, and the two-week adventure of going to Ponca City and then on to Tennessee was a right of passage for riders all over the country. Energy drinks were unheard of, unless you count Mountain Dew or Mr. Pibb, and same goes for iPhones, the internet, social media, and all kinds of other things that we are used to now.

And there weren’t any four-strokes to speak of, as everyone was riding two-strokes in a litany of classes that numbered 25, ranging from 51cc Auto to Open A for 500cc motorcycles. Practice was on Tuesday, the racing started Wednesday, with the 125 A Stock class going first. This class had new meaning and importance because the previous year the 125cc Class was introduced into AMA Supercross for the first time, and the manufacturers were suddenly in the market for more young talent to join their established 250cc stars in this new feeder class. In fact, the first winner ever in the class—Todd Campbell at the 1985 San Diego opener—was the 125 B Modified Champion at Loretta Lynn’s in 1982. And the winner of the first moto of the 1986 AMA Amateur Motocross Nationals was Hesperia, California’s Ty Davis, a future 125 West Region Supercross Champion. There were a few other future winners in that 125 A field: Kyle Lewis, Mike LaRocco, Larry Ward, and Mike Kiedrowski (and finishing 10th was Cedar Springs, Michigan’s John Grewe, who is still out there racing the +40 and +50 Classes).