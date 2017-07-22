RIP Igor Cuharciuc
July 22, 2017 3:55pm | by: Chase Stallo
Youthstream announced that Igor Cuharciuc, a young racer from Moldova, passed away following an accident in the 85cc race today at the MXGP of Czech Republic.
In a statement, Youthstream confirmed that the 85cc race scheduled for tomorrow has been cancelled.
Here is more from Youthstream:
Following a fall from his motorcycle during which he sustained serious injuries the race was immediately stopped. Despite the efforts of the event medical team who were immediately at the scene and the attendance of a helicopter medical team he sadly passed away.