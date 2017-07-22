Race Day Feed: Millville

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, your one-stop shop for round eight of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross from Millville, Minnesota, at the Spring Creek National. We’ll be updating this post throughout the day with news, notes, and results from qualifying and the motos, so be sure to check back throughout the day. You can also follow Racer X on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to stay up on all the action. (Note: All updates will run top to bottom, starting with the morning report and going through the motos. So, make sure to scroll down for the latest.) MORNING REPORT We're back! After a weekend off, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross is back in action again up north in Millville, Minnesota. Many riders used the weekend to enjoy some time with family or take a little break and spend a day on the lake, but not Eli Tomac. When my boss Jason Weigandt asked Tomac what his plans were for the off-weekend, Tomac simply replied, "I don’t take weekends off. I keep hammering." So expect him to come out firing today as he looks to extend his overall win streak to four and add to his points lead over Blake Baggett. Here's how the 450 Class currently stacks up.

450 Standings - 2017

Zach Osborne has a comfortable championship lead in the 250 Class, with 45 points. He's got a pretty big challenge laying ahead of him today, though, as he'll have to take on Jeremy and Alex Martin on their home track if he wants to add even more cushion to his points lead. So far this season Osborne has six moto wins and his worst moto finish has been an eighth at Thunder Valley when he was dealing with an illness. It seems every other rider in the 250 Class has had some form of bad luck, so we'll see if Osborne can keep his report card clean this weekend.

250 Standings - 2017

Because we had a weekend off and most of us have some pretty short memories, here's a quick rundown of some things that happened while the series was asleep. Austin Forkner won't be racing due to a concussion sustained earlier in the week.

Matt Bisceglia will be riding a 450 for the RCH/Yoshimura team for the rest of the series.

Blake Baggett has a torn ligament in his thumb after getting together with Jason Anderson at RedBud.

Josh Grant underwent knee surgery on July 11th and will be off of his bike for four to six weeks.

Benny Bloss is returning to racing after sustaining shoulder and elbow injuries at the Minneapolis Supercross back in February. And in other big news, we're hearing that Trey Canard is going to announce his retirement today in a press conference at 11:30 from the track. Stayed tuned to our breaking news section for more on this later in the day.

Depending on the way the track is prepped, Spring Creek can either be a nice loamy/sandy mix or a choppy hardpack track with lots of square edge bumps. This year it looks like we're going to be in for a soft racetrack because according to Jeremy Martin, his dad brought in about 100 loads of sand and mixed it into the track. The Millville area has also received a lot of rain over the past couple of days and it's made quite the mess. Here's what Dean Wilson saw yesterday when walking the track.

