How to Watch: Millville and More

Don't miss the television or online coverage of the eighth round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the La Crescent Wine & Spirit Spring Creek National. Get the rundown below on how to watch the qualifiers and all four motos on Saturday, July 22.

If you miss a race, full replays will be available on-demand with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.

Also on the schedule this weekend is the FIM Motocross World Championship from the Czech Republic and the Canadian Motocross Nationals from Truro. Below is your guide for the entire weekend.

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

TV Schedule

Round 8 | Spring Creek | Millville, MN

Saturday, July 22

450 and 250 Moto 1 - 2:00 p.m. EST - MAVTV

Once again this year, MAVTV will air the first motos from all 12 rounds live. Use the MAVTV channel finder to see if you currently get MAVTV. You can also use that link to request that your cable provider carry MAVTV if they currently do not.

250 and 450 Moto 2 - 11:00 p.m. EST - NBC Sports

Use the NBCSN channel finder to see if you currently get NBCSN in your area.

Highlight Show

Friday, July 28

250 and 450 Class - 2:00 a.m. EST - NBC Sports Network

Online Schedule

Round 8 | Spring Creek | Millville, MN

Saturday, July 22

New this year, the entire season streams live, on-demand, and commercial-free with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.

Qualifiers - 11:00 a.m. EST - NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

450 and 250 Moto 1 - 2:00 p.m. EST - NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

450 and 250 Moto 2 - 4:00 p.m. EST- NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)



In the U.S., NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and online at ProMotocross.com/live and NBCSportsGold.com.

International

Online

New this year, the entire season streams live, on-demand, and commercial-free with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass, available in Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, and Japan.

Qualifiers - 11:00 p.m. EST - ProMotocross.com (LIVE)

Moto 1 and Moto 2 - 2:00 p.m. EST, ProMotocross.com (LIVE)

Access the stream at ProMotocross.com and NBC Sports Gold app available on iOS and Android in Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg and Japan.

Television

The Nationals will be simulcast to various countries across the globe. Check the TV listings for for the time in your area.

Highlight Show - A one-hour highlight show recapping the race will air in various countries across the globe. Check the TV listings for the time in your area.

TV Networks: FOX Sports Australia, FOX Sports Asia, Sky TV New Zealand, ESPN Latin America, MCS France, Star Times Africa.

FIM motocross world championship

TV Schedule

Round 13 | mxgp of Czech Republic | Loket

Sunday, July 23

MX2 | Race 2 - 12:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network

MXGP | Race 2 - 1:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

Round 13 | mxgp of Czech Republic | Loket

Saturday July 22 | Sunday, July 23

Saturday

WMX | Race 1 - 7:25 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

EMX 65 | Race 1 - 9:35 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | Qualifying - 10:15 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | Qualifying - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

EMX 85 | Race 1 - 11:50 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com



Sunday

WMX | Race 2 - 2:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

EMX 65 | Race 2 - 3:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

EMX 85 | Race 2 - 5:25 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | Race 1 - 7:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | Race 1 - 8:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | Race 2 - 10:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | Race 2 - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

CANADIAN MOTOCROSS NATIONALS

Online Schedule

ROUND 7 | Pleasant Valley Raceway | Truro, NS

Sunday, July 23

MX2 | MOTO 1 - 1:10 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com

MX1 | MOTO 1 - 2:20 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com

MX2 | MOTO 2 - 3:40 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com

MX1 | MOTO 2 - 4:55 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com

