How to Watch: Millville and More

Don't miss the television or online coverage of the eighth round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the La Crescent Wine & Spirit Spring Creek National. Get the rundown below on how to watch the qualifiers and all four motos on Saturday, July 22.
If you miss a race, full replays will be available on-demand with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.
Also on the schedule this weekend is the FIM Motocross World Championship from the Czech Republic and the Canadian Motocross Nationals from Truro. Below is your guide for the entire weekend.
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
TV Schedule
Round 8 | Spring Creek | Millville, MN
Saturday, July 22
450 and 250 Moto 1 - 2:00 p.m. EST - MAVTV
Once again this year, MAVTV will air the first motos from all 12 rounds live. Use the MAVTV channel finder to see if you currently get MAVTV. You can also use that link to request that your cable provider carry MAVTV if they currently do not.
250 and 450 Moto 2 - 11:00 p.m. EST - NBC Sports
Use the NBCSN channel finder to see if you currently get NBCSN in your area.
Highlight Show
Friday, July 28
250 and 450 Class - 2:00 a.m. EST - NBC Sports Network
Online Schedule
Round 8 | Spring Creek | Millville, MN
Saturday, July 22
New this year, the entire season streams live, on-demand, and commercial-free with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.
Qualifiers - 11:00 a.m. EST - NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)
450 and 250 Moto 1 - 2:00 p.m. EST - NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)
450 and 250 Moto 2 - 4:00 p.m. EST- NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)
In the U.S., NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and online at ProMotocross.com/live and NBCSportsGold.com.
International
Online
New this year, the entire season streams live, on-demand, and commercial-free with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass, available in Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, and Japan.
Qualifiers - 11:00 p.m. EST - ProMotocross.com (LIVE)
Moto 1 and Moto 2 - 2:00 p.m. EST, ProMotocross.com (LIVE)
Access the stream at ProMotocross.com and NBC Sports Gold app available on iOS and Android in Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg and Japan.
Television
The Nationals will be simulcast to various countries across the globe. Check the TV listings for for the time in your area.
Highlight Show - A one-hour highlight show recapping the race will air in various countries across the globe. Check the TV listings for the time in your area.
TV Networks: FOX Sports Australia, FOX Sports Asia, Sky TV New Zealand, ESPN Latin America, MCS France, Star Times Africa.
FIM motocross world championship
TV Schedule
Round 13 | mxgp of Czech Republic | Loket
Sunday, July 23
MX2 | Race 2 - 12:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network
MXGP | Race 2 - 1:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network
Online Schedule
Round 13 | mxgp of Czech Republic | Loket
Saturday July 22 | Sunday, July 23
Saturday
WMX | Race 1 - 7:25 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX 65 | Race 1 - 9:35 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Qualifying - 10:15 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Qualifying - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX 85 | Race 1 - 11:50 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
Sunday
WMX | Race 2 - 2:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX 65 | Race 2 - 3:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX 85 | Race 2 - 5:25 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Race 1 - 7:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 1 - 8:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Race 2 - 10:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 2 - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
CANADIAN MOTOCROSS NATIONALS
Online Schedule
ROUND 7 | Pleasant Valley Raceway | Truro, NS
Sunday, July 23
MX2 | MOTO 1 - 1:10 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com
MX1 | MOTO 1 - 2:20 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com
MX2 | MOTO 2 - 3:40 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com
MX1 | MOTO 2 - 4:55 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com
2017 STANDINGS
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
450 Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|291
|2
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|272
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|219
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|216
|5
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|198
250 Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|301
|2
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|256
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|242
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|199
|5
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|195
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Antonio Cairoli
|478
|2nd
|Clement Desalle
|387
|3rd
|Gautier Paulin
|383
|4th
|Jeffrey Herlings
|382
|5th
|Tim Gajser
|310
MX2
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Pauls Jonass
|501
|2nd
|Jeremy Seewer
|463
|3rd
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|377
|4th
|Benoit Paturel
|363
|5th
|Julien Lieber
|355
Canadian Motocross Nationals Championship Standings
MX1 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Matt Goerke
|316
|2nd
|Christophe Pourcel
|308
|3rd
|Colton Faciotti
|288
|4th
|Mike Alessi
|269
|5th
|Tyler Medaglia
|267
MX2 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Cole Thompson
|298
|2nd
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|296
|3rd
|Josh Osby
|289
|4th
|Ryan Surratt
|258
|5th
|Dylan Wright
|245
Race Day Schedule
|7 am - 2 pm
|Will Call
|7:30 am
|Mandatory Riders Meeting
|7:45 am
|Chapel Service
|8:15 am - 8:30 am
|250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|8:35 am - 8:50 am
|250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|8:50 am - 9 am
|Track Maintenance
|9 am - 9:15 am
|450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|9:20 am - 9:35 am
|450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|9:35 am - 9:50 am
|Track Maintenance
|9:45 am - 9:50 am
|250 Class Grp B Start Practice - 5 minutes
|9:50 am - 10:10 am
|250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed
|10:10 am - 10:15 am
|250 Class Grp A Start Practice - 5 minutes
|10:15 am - 10:30 am
|250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
|10:30 am - 10:45 am
|Track Maintenance
|10:40 am - 10:45 am
|450 Class Grp A Start Practice - 5 minutes
|10:45 am - 11 am
|450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
|11:05 am - 11:10 am
|450 Class Grp B Start Practice - 5 minutes
|11:10 am - 11:25 am
|450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed
|11:25 am - 11:35 am
|Track Maintenance
|11:35 am - 11:50 am
|250 Consolation Race
|11:55 am - 12:10 pm
|450 Consolation Race
|12:10 pm - 12:45 pm
|Intermission/Track Maintenance
|12:25 pm - 1 pm
|Opening Ceremonies
|1 pm - 1:05 pm
|250 Class Sight Lap
|1:10 pm - 1:45 pm
|250 Class Moto #1
|1:45 pm - 2 pm
|Podium Interviews
|2 pm - 2:10 pm
|450 Class Sight Lap
|2:10 pm - 2:45 pm
|450 Class Moto #1
|2:45 pm - 3 pm
|Podium Interviews
|3 pm - 3:10 pm
|250 Class Sight Lap
|3:10 pm - 3:45 pm
|250 Class Moto #2
|3:45 pm - 4 pm
|250 Winners Circle
|4 pm - 4:10 pm
|450 Class Sight Lap
|4:10 pm - 4:45 pm
|450 Class Moto #2
|4:45 pm - 5 pm
|450 Winners Circle
|5 pm - 5:30 pm
|Press Conference