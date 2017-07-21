How to Watch: Millville and More

How to Watch Millville and More

July 21, 2017 2:10pm
by:

Don't miss the television or online coverage of the eighth round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the La Crescent Wine & Spirit Spring Creek National. Get the rundown below on how to watch the qualifiers and all four motos on Saturday, July 22.

If you miss a race, full replays will be available on-demand with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.

Also on the schedule this weekend is the FIM Motocross World Championship from the Czech Republic and the Canadian Motocross Nationals from Truro. Below is your guide for the entire weekend.

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

TV Schedule

Round 8 | Spring Creek | Millville, MN
Saturday, July 22

450 and 250 Moto 1 - 2:00 p.m. EST - MAVTV

Once again this year, MAVTV will air the first motos from all 12 rounds live. Use the MAVTV channel finder to see if you currently get MAVTV. You can also use that link to request that your cable provider carry MAVTV if they currently do not.

250 and 450 Moto 2 - 11:00 p.m. EST - NBC Sports

Use the NBCSN channel finder to see if you currently get NBCSN in your area.

Highlight Show
Friday, July 28

250 and 450 Class - 2:00 a.m. EST - NBC Sports Network

Online Schedule

Round 8 | Spring Creek | Millville, MN
Saturday, July 22

New this year, the entire season streams live, on-demand, and commercial-free with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.

Qualifiers - 11:00 a.m. EST - NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

450 and 250 Moto 1 -  2:00 p.m. EST - NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

450 and 250 Moto 2 - 4:00 p.m. EST- NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

In the U.S., NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and online at ProMotocross.com/live and NBCSportsGold.com.

International

Online

New this year, the entire season streams live, on-demand, and commercial-free with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass, available in Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, and Japan.

Qualifiers -  11:00 p.m. EST - ProMotocross.com (LIVE)

Moto 1 and Moto 2 - 2:00 p.m. EST, ProMotocross.com (LIVE)

Access the stream at ProMotocross.com and NBC Sports Gold app available on iOS and Android  in Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg and Japan.

Television

The Nationals will be simulcast to various countries across the globe. Check the TV listings for for the time in your area.

Highlight Show - A one-hour highlight show recapping the race will air in various countries across the globe. Check the TV listings for the time in your area. 

TV Networks: FOX Sports Australia, FOX Sports Asia, Sky TV New Zealand, ESPN Latin America, MCS France, Star Times Africa.

FIM motocross world championship

TV Schedule

Round 13 | mxgp of Czech Republic | Loket
Sunday, July 23

MX2 | Race 2 - 12:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network
MXGP | Race 2 - 1:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

Round 13 | mxgp of Czech Republic | Loket
Saturday July 22 | Sunday, July 23

Saturday

WMX | Race 1 - 7:25 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX 65 | Race 1 - 9:35 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Qualifying - 10:15 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Qualifying - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX 85 | Race 1 - 11:50 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

Sunday

WMX | Race 2 - 2:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX 65 | Race 2 - 3:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX 85 | Race 2 - 5:25 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Race 1 - 7:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 1 - 8:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Race 2 - 10:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 2 - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

CANADIAN MOTOCROSS NATIONALS

Online Schedule

ROUND 7 | Pleasant Valley Raceway | Truro, NS
Sunday, July 23

MX2 | MOTO 1 - 1:10 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com
MX1 | MOTO 1 - 2:20 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com
MX2 | MOTO 2 - 3:40 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com
MX1 | MOTO 2 - 4:55 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com

2017 STANDINGS

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

450 Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO291
2Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA272
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France219
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM216
5Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom198
Full Standings

250 Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA301
2Alex Martin Millville, MN256
3Jeremy Martin Millville, MN242
4Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France199
5Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA195
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Antonio Cairoli 478
2nd Clement Desalle 387
3rd Gautier Paulin 383
4th Jeffrey Herlings 382
5th Tim Gajser 310

MX2 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Pauls Jonass 501
2nd Jeremy Seewer 463
3rd Thomas Kjer Olsen 377
4th Benoit Paturel 363
5th Julien Lieber 355

Canadian Motocross Nationals Championship Standings

MX1 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Matt Goerke 316
2nd Christophe Pourcel 308
3rd Colton Faciotti 288
4th Mike Alessi 269
5th Tyler Medaglia 267

MX2 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS 
1st Cole Thompson 298
2nd Shawn Maffenbeier 296
3rd Josh Osby 289
4th Ryan Surratt 258
5th Dylan Wright 245

OTHER LINKS

Live Timing

450 Entry List

250 Entry List

2017 Numbers

Race Center

Animated Track Map

Track Map

Race Day Schedule

7 am - 2 pm Will Call
7:30 am Mandatory Riders Meeting
7:45 am Chapel Service
8:15 am - 8:30 am 250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:35 am - 8:50 am 250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:50 am - 9 am Track Maintenance
9 am - 9:15 am 450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:20 am - 9:35 am 450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:35 am - 9:50 am Track Maintenance
9:45 am - 9:50 am 250 Class Grp B Start Practice - 5 minutes
9:50 am - 10:10 am 250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed
10:10 am - 10:15 am 250 Class Grp A Start Practice - 5 minutes
10:15 am - 10:30 am 250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
10:30 am - 10:45 am Track Maintenance
10:40 am - 10:45 am 450 Class Grp A Start Practice - 5 minutes
10:45 am - 11 am 450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
11:05 am - 11:10 am 450 Class Grp B Start Practice - 5 minutes
11:10 am - 11:25 am 450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed
11:25 am - 11:35 am Track Maintenance
11:35 am - 11:50 am 250 Consolation Race
11:55 am - 12:10 pm 450 Consolation Race
12:10 pm - 12:45 pm Intermission/Track Maintenance
12:25 pm - 1 pm Opening Ceremonies
1 pm - 1:05 pm 250 Class Sight Lap
1:10 pm - 1:45 pm 250 Class Moto #1
1:45 pm - 2 pm Podium Interviews
2 pm - 2:10 pm 450 Class Sight Lap
2:10 pm - 2:45 pm 450 Class Moto #1
2:45 pm - 3 pm Podium Interviews
3 pm - 3:10 pm 250 Class Sight Lap
3:10 pm - 3:45 pm 250 Class Moto #2
3:45 pm - 4 pm 250 Winners Circle
4 pm - 4:10 pm 450 Class Sight Lap
4:10 pm - 4:45 pm 450 Class Moto #2
4:45 pm - 5 pm 450 Winners Circle
5 pm - 5:30 pm Press Conference