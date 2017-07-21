36 Years of Loretta's: 2008

As we count down the 36 days until the start of the 2017 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Loretta Lynn’s AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, we are going to look back at each year in the history of the event. Today we look back at 2008.

The 2007 edition of the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch represented a high-water mark for the sport. That summer, the American economy was still rolling, people were still buying dirt bikes in large numbers, and teams had a lot of money to spend. By the time the first gate dropped for the 2007 races, Austin Stroupe (Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki), Trey Canard (GEICO Honda), and Nico Izzi (Makita Suzuki) had high-dollar pro contracts locked and loaded.

The world was much different a year later. The economy was starting to teeter, sales reports were beginning to slow, and the entire country was on the verge of financial collapse. There was a little less hype for the next A Class graduates, too. Kawasaki Team Green’s PJ Larsen and Suzuki’s Darryn Durham were favorites for the Horizon Award, and they came through, battling so closely that the AMA decided to give them both the award and name them co-winners. That hasn’t happened before or since.