Injury Report: Millville

450MX

JASON ANDERSON – BACK | IN

Comment: Anderson missed Southwick after a big practice crash during the week, and it looks like his bad luck has continued this week as it appears he's taken a spill on his road bicycle and suffered some road rash on his hands and hip. We haven't heard how this will affect his plans for Spring Creek, but we expect he'll still be on the line come Saturday.

BLAKE BAGGETT – THUMB | IN

Comment: Baggett is currently dealing with torn ligaments in his thumb due to a crash at RedBud. He’s in for Spring Creek.

MATT BISCEGLIA – FOOT, LEG | IN

Comment: Bisceglia will make his return to racing at Millville, but instead of racing the 250 that he was slated to for Autotrader.com/JGR Suzuki, he has picked up the RCH/Yoshimura Suzuki 450 in place of the injured Broc Tickle.

BENNY BLOSS – SHOULDER, HUMERUS | IN

Comment: Bloss is planning on making his return to racing at Spring Creek.

TREY CANARD – BANGED UP | OUT

Comment: Canard had a hard crash practicing before Southwick. He’s out for Millville.

JOSH GRANT – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Grant recently underwent surgery after injuring his knee at Southwick. He’s out for Millville.