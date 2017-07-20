Australian MX2 Champion to Fill-In at Honda HRC at MXGP of Czech Republic

With Anthony Rodriguez’s two-race deal up and Chihiro Notsuka still sidelined with injury, Honda HRC has signed Australian MX2 Champion Jed Beaton to a three-race deal that begins this weekend at the MXGP of Czech Republic.

This weekend will mark the first career MX2 race for Beaton, who currently races in EMX250 for Carglass Honda.

“I am really excited to be riding for HRC as it is known for being one of the best teams in the paddock,” said Beaton in a team statement. “I am grateful that my team Carglass Honda have allowed me to do this in-between the EMX250 championship this year. I got to test the bike this week and I felt comfortable on it straight away, which is a positive start. This will be my first race in MX2 so I am not expecting anything major for my first race but I have got expectations and I want to tick them off and hopefully improve every time I go out and ride. Loket looks like a pretty good track, it’s hard pack and stony but I don’t mind that so let’s see what I can do this weekend!”